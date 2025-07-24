North Central Regional Healthcare Summit

8:00am: Registration, Continental Breakfast and Networking

9:00am: Welcome to Conversations on Overcoming Regional Rural Health Care Challenges

Moderator: Rick Esch, President, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford

9:10am: Informing Decisions Through Data

Moderator: Debra Bogen, MD, Secretary of Health, Pennsylvania Department of Health

9:45am: Orientation to Work Groups and Transition

Moderator: TBD

10:00am: Breakout Sessions: Work Group Conversations

These are discussions led by local experts in 4 selected topic areas. When you register, please choose the breakout group you would like to participate in.

Workforce and pipeline development (nurse and MD recruitment, tuition assistance) Women’s health and maternity care /birthing centers Access to care and services (pharmacy services, telemedicine, and broadband) Emergency Medical Services/Transportation (including EMS and Emergency services)

For priority areas identified, work groups are preparing in advance of the meeting:

The vision/ goal for the topic area:

Barriers that exist to achieving the goal(s) (legislative, regulatory, promotion, funding) and list them clearly

Strategies for achieving each goal (bills passed, regulations promulgated, partners engaged, philanthropic commitment)

11:00am: Work Group Report Outs and Recommendations

Moderator: TBD

Each work group has 15 minutes for report

Elected official thoughts and reactions after each topic report (5 minutes)

12:15pm: Get Lunch and Join Us for the Lunch Panel: Health System Reactions to the Work Group Recommendations

Moderator: President of Hospital Association of PA

Hospital/Health Policy Leaders (Kaleida, Penn Highlands, UPMC)

1:15pm: Expert Panel Provide Response and Input to the Work Group Recommendations

Moderator: Secretary Valerie A. Arkoosh, MD, MPH

Lisa Davis, PA Rural Health Center

Phillip Jones, Federal Reserve Bank

George Garrow, Primary Health Network

2:15pm: Break and Transitions

2:30pm: Reconvene in Work Groups

Finalize action plans and next steps

3:15pm: Next Steps for Meeting the Needs of Rural Communities

Moderator: TBD

3:45pm: Adjourn