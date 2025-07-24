McKean, Elk, Potter, Cameron, Jefferson, and Clearfield Counties will host the North Central Regional Healthcare Summit held by University of Pittsburgh at Bradford on Jul 24, 2025.
The Commonwealth’s Regional Rural Healthcare Summits are focused on convening local stakeholders around healthcare delivery system reform and actions that are specific to their local needs and priorities. The goal is to catalyze a regional approach to community engagement and partnership that aligns the many existing resources and creates the collaborations, support, and health workforce pipeline needed for long-term rural healthcare sustainability and economic revitalization.
Summit Objectives
- To spark regional collaboration that aligns our limited resources, builds effective partnerships, and creates the healthcare and clinical workforce pipeline needed for lasting rural healthcare and economic vitality.
- To “speak in one voice” as a region in advocating for state and federal policies and legislation that increases access to and/or eliminates barriers to rural healthcare delivery.
✔ Want to Attend?
In-person registration is closed.
Join by Zoom
- Rural Health Summit Zoom Link
- Meeting ID: 885 8845 4078
- Passcode: 607996
DRAFT Agenda for the July 24 Summit
8:00am: Registration, Continental Breakfast and Networking
9:00am: Welcome to Conversations on Overcoming Regional Rural Health Care Challenges
Moderator: Rick Esch, President, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford
9:10am: Informing Decisions Through Data
Moderator: Debra Bogen, MD, Secretary of Health, Pennsylvania Department of Health
9:45am: Orientation to Work Groups and Transition
Moderator: TBD
10:00am: Breakout Sessions: Work Group Conversations
These are discussions led by local experts in 4 selected topic areas. When you register, please choose the breakout group you would like to participate in.
- Workforce and pipeline development (nurse and MD recruitment, tuition assistance)
- Women’s health and maternity care /birthing centers
- Access to care and services (pharmacy services, telemedicine, and broadband)
- Emergency Medical Services/Transportation (including EMS and Emergency services)
For priority areas identified, work groups are preparing in advance of the meeting:
The vision/ goal for the topic area:
- Barriers that exist to achieving the goal(s) (legislative, regulatory, promotion, funding) and list them clearly
- Strategies for achieving each goal (bills passed, regulations promulgated, partners engaged, philanthropic commitment)
11:00am: Work Group Report Outs and Recommendations
Moderator: TBD
- Each work group has 15 minutes for report
- Elected official thoughts and reactions after each topic report (5 minutes)
12:15pm: Get Lunch and Join Us for the Lunch Panel: Health System Reactions to the Work Group Recommendations
Moderator: President of Hospital Association of PA
- Hospital/Health Policy Leaders (Kaleida, Penn Highlands, UPMC)
1:15pm: Expert Panel Provide Response and Input to the Work Group Recommendations
Moderator: Secretary Valerie A. Arkoosh, MD, MPH
- Lisa Davis, PA Rural Health Center
- Phillip Jones, Federal Reserve Bank
- George Garrow, Primary Health Network
2:15pm: Break and Transitions
2:30pm: Reconvene in Work Groups
- Finalize action plans and next steps
3:15pm: Next Steps for Meeting the Needs of Rural Communities
Moderator: TBD
3:45pm: Adjourn