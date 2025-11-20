Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania Mountains Rural Health Conference

    Thursday, November 20, 2025
    Kovalchick Center & Athletic Complex, Indiana, PA

    Register for the November 20 Pennsylvania Mountains Rural Health Conference

    Agenda

    Download November 20 Agenda
    • 7:30 – 8:30 AM: Registration, Light Breakfast, and Networking - DeChurch Lobby
    • 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM: Morning Sessions - Toretti Auditorium
    • 8:30 - 9:00 AM: Welcome Remarks - Toretti Auditorium
      • Bonni Dunlap, PhD, Indiana County Commissioner
      • Michael Driscoll, PhD, President, IUP
      • Steve Wolfe, RPh, President and CEO, IRMC
    • 9:00 – 10:00 AM: Implications of H.R.1 and Opportunities Under the Rural Health Transformation Plan - Toretti Auditorium
      • Moderator: Miko Rose, DO, Founding Dean, IUP Proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine
        • Valerie Arkoosh, MD, Secretary, Department of Human Services
        • Debra Bogen, MD, Secretary, Department of Health
        • Michael Humphreys, Pennsylvania Commissioner of Insurance
        • Jason Kavulich, Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging
    • 10:00 - 10:15 AM: BREAK
    • 10:15 – 11:00 AM: Keynote Address - Toretti Auditorium
      • Nicole Stallings, President, Hospital and Healthcare System of Pennsylvania
    • 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Panel: Government Impact on Rural Health - Toretti Auditorium
      • Moderator: Christina Koren, DEd, Director of Strategic Partnerships, IUP
      • Panelists
        • Michele Brooks, Senator, 50th Senatorial District
        • Lindsey Mauldin, Chief of Staff, Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania, Deputy
        • Joe Pittman, Pennsylvania General Assembly, Senator and Senate Majority Leader
        • Jim Struzzi, Pennsylvania General Assembly, Representative and Chair, Appropriations Committee, 62nd Legislative District
        • Arvind Venkat, MD, PA State Representative, 30th Legislative District
    • 12:00 - 1:00 PM: Networking Lunch - PNC Room
      • Poster display - Phi Sigma Kappa Rooms 6 & 7
      • Research Posters will be displayed throughout the day, offering an opportunity to explore innovative ideas and findings at your convenience. From 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, the researchers will be present for a live Q&A session to discuss their work and answer your questions
    • 1:00 – 2:00 PM: Panel: Healthcare Innovations in PA - Toretti Auditorium
      • Moderator: Hilliary Creely, JD, PhD, Assistant Vice Provost, IUP
      • Panelists:
        • Michael Roth, Director of Innovation, PA Department of Agriculture, Office of the Secretary
        • Larry Nulton, PhD, President, Nulton Diagnostic and Treatment Center
        • Jeff Long, CEO Graystone
        • Mandi Paronish, Founder and CEO, Small Town Hope's Treehouse
        • Zane Gates, MD, Founder and CEO, Gloria Gates CARE
    • 2:00 - 2:15 PM: BREAK
      • Please don’t forget to visit the research poster display, presented by IUP faculty and students, held in the Phi Sigma Kappa Rooms 6 & 7 rooms. Snacks will be available.
    • 2:15 – 3:15 PM: Concurrent Sessions A
      • Breakout Session #1 - Theme: Budget constraints, healthcare/mental–substance abuse funding, AI cost-cutting tools, rural health policy (e.g., AACOM/Tom Moore, Steve Davis on rural redesign), federal reimbursement programs, educator/provider crisis intervention strategies. – Toretti Auditorium
        • Moderator: Clark Simpson, MD, President and CMO, Punxsutawney Area Hospital
        • Panelists: NEED NAMES
      • Breakout Session #2 - Rural Health Innovation to the Classroom: K-12 Educator Workshop - PNC Room
        • Moderator: Susan Griffith, DEd, Director of Curriculum and Educational Technology, ARIN IU28
        • Panelists:
          • Mariha Shields, DEd, Training and Consultation, ARIN IU28
          • Lacie Cook, MS, Curriculum Specialist, ARIN IU28
      • STUDENT ONLY SESSION - Breakout Session #3 – Advancement League Speakers – DeChurch LOBBY AREA? Or Phi Sigma Kappa Room???
        • Moderator: Lisa Newell, Ph.D.
        • Panelists:
          • Alex Maiersperger, Advancement League Founder
          • Antwan Williams, Advancement League Founder
    • 3:15 – 3:30 PM: BREAK
      • Please don’t forget to visit the research poster display, presented by IUP faculty and students, held in the Phi Sigma Kappa Rooms 6 & 7 rooms. Snacks will be available.
    • 3:30 – 4:30 PM: Concurrent Sessions B
      • Breakout Session #1 – Rethinking Rural Health – Preparing for the Future - Toretti Auditorium
        • Moderator: Richard Neff, MD, Chief Medical Officer, IRMC
        • Panelists:
          • Travis Eckles, Senior Manager, Employee Benefits and Wellness at Sheetz
          • Wayne Maynard, Angel Flight, Indiana County, PA
          • Jacqueline McGinty, PhD, IUP Professor, College of Education and Human Services
          • Jake Muskovitz, Special Projects, PA Health Care Cost Containment Council
          • Janice Walters, Executive Director, Rural Health Redesign Center
      • Breakout Session #2 – Pediatric Readiness in Rural Communities - PNC Room
        • Moderator: Amanda Vaglia, DO, Inaugural Program Director, IRMC, Family Medicine Residency Program 
        • Presenter: Kristin Juhasz, DO, UPMC Hammit, Emergency Medicine
      • Breakout Session #3 - Mobilize & Execute: Post DHS/DOH Regional Rural Health Summit Action Session for Rural Health Leadership - Phi Sigma Kappa Rooms 6 & 7
        • Moderators:
          • Karin Rhoades, MD, Special Assistant to PA DHS Secretary Valerie Arkoosh, MD
          • Miko Rose, DO, Founding Dean, IUP Proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • 4:30 – 5:00 PM: Closing Remarks, Research Poster Awards, Hero Awards, Door Prizes - Toretti Auditorium
      • Moderators:
        • Jim Kinneer, PhD, Chief Human Resources Officer, IRMC
        • Lara Luetkehans, PhD, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, IUP