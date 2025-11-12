Skip to agency navigation
    Bradford, Clinton, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, and Wyoming

    Northern Tier Regional Rural Health Summit

    Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
    Pennsylvania College of Technology
    John F. Thompson Professional Development Center

    Key stakeholders from healthcare, higher education, government, business, and economic development sectors in Bradford, Clinton, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, and Wyoming counties will explore challenges, emerging strategies, and policy solutions in:

    • Access to Care and Delivery Models
    • Maternal Health
    • Workforce Development and Pipeline Strategies
    Register for the Northern Tier Regional Rural Health Summit by Wednesday, November 5.

    Draft Agenda for the November 12 Summit

    8:00 a.m. – Registration and Continental Breakfast 

    9:00 a.m. – Welcome and Program Overview 

    • Dr. Michael Reed, President, Pennsylvania College of Technology 
    • Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic 

    9:15 a.m. – Keynote Address 

    • Speaker: Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic 
    • Topic: Transformative Principles for Rural Healthcare 

    9:30 a.m. – Driving Decisions Through Data 

    • Dr. Debra Bogen, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health 

    10:00 a.m. – Morning Break 

    10:15 a.m. – Workgroup Meetings 

    • Access to Care and Delivery Models 
    • Maternal Health 
    • Workforce Development and Pipeline Strategies 

    11:30 a.m. – Choose an Activity 

    • Tour the Guthrie Maternity Oasis Mobile (MOM) Unit 
    • Visit the PCT Physician Assistant Center 
    • Explore the PCT Women’s Health Lab 

    Noon- Lunch and Expert Panel

    • Insights to Support Rural Health Transformation

    1:15 p.m. – Workgroup Meetings

    2:15 p.m.- HOLD: Dr. Val Arkoosh

    2:45 p.m.- Afternoon Break

    3:00 p.m.- Workgroup Outcomes and Recommendations

    3:30 p.m. – Pennsylvania’s Approach to the Rural Health Transformation Plan 

    • Lindsey Mauldin, Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Josh Shapiro 

    4:00 p.m. – Adjourn 