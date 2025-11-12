Northern Tier Regional Rural Health Summit

Key stakeholders from healthcare, higher education, government, business, and economic development sectors in Bradford, Clinton, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, and Wyoming counties will explore challenges, emerging strategies, and policy solutions in:
- Access to Care and Delivery Models
- Maternal Health
- Workforce Development and Pipeline Strategies
Draft Agenda for the November 12 Summit
8:00 a.m. – Registration and Continental Breakfast
9:00 a.m. – Welcome and Program Overview
- Dr. Michael Reed, President, Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic
9:15 a.m. – Keynote Address
- Speaker: Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic
- Topic: Transformative Principles for Rural Healthcare
9:30 a.m. – Driving Decisions Through Data
- Dr. Debra Bogen, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health
10:00 a.m. – Morning Break
10:15 a.m. – Workgroup Meetings
- Access to Care and Delivery Models
- Maternal Health
- Workforce Development and Pipeline Strategies
11:30 a.m. – Choose an Activity
- Tour the Guthrie Maternity Oasis Mobile (MOM) Unit
- Visit the PCT Physician Assistant Center
- Explore the PCT Women’s Health Lab
Noon- Lunch and Expert Panel
- Insights to Support Rural Health Transformation
1:15 p.m. – Workgroup Meetings
2:15 p.m.- HOLD: Dr. Val Arkoosh
2:45 p.m.- Afternoon Break
3:00 p.m.- Workgroup Outcomes and Recommendations
3:30 p.m. – Pennsylvania’s Approach to the Rural Health Transformation Plan
- Lindsey Mauldin, Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Josh Shapiro
4:00 p.m. – Adjourn