With 144,000 at Risk of Losing Benefits, Shapiro Administration is Helping Pennsylvanians Understand New Federal SNAP Work Reporting Requirements in Republican Budget Bill

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who are affected will now need to report work, education, training, or volunteer hours to continue receiving benefits.

These changes are the result of Congressional Republicans’ budget bill, which was signed into law by President Trump in July.

DHS’ new website, dhs.pa.gov/work, will help SNAP recipients understand work and reporting requirements that began September 1 and will expand throughout Fall 2025.

Philadelphia, PA – Today, the Shapiro Administration visited Philadelphia Works to explain the impact of the Republican budget bill on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and what Pennsylvanians need to know about new work and reporting requirements that are now in effect.

Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh highlighted the federal changes, which took effect September 1, and how the Department is helping SNAP recipients meet the requirements and maintain their benefits.

“Nearly two million Pennsylvanians receive life-sustaining food benefits from SNAP every month. It is this extra bit of help putting food on their tables that enables people to go to school, work, and live healthy lives with the dignity we all deserve,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “Our team at DHS is focused on helping Pennsylvanians navigate these federal changes through new resources like a dedicated website, partnerships with community organizations that will help connect SNAP recipients to work and volunteer opportunities, and simplifying processes to make reporting as easy as possible for those affected by these federal requirements. By working together, we are committed to ensuring that Pennsylvanians who need and qualify for SNAP keep those benefits so that they can feed themselves and their families.”

Effective September 1, certain SNAP recipients must report work, education, training, or volunteer hours to Pennsylvania DHS to maintain benefits. These requirements will expand throughout Fall 2025.

Last month, DHS announced a new website, dhs.pa.gov/work, detailing the changes to SNAP work and reporting requirements The website provides details on who is affected, how to meet the work and reporting requirements, and which SNAP recipients may qualify for an exemption and how to obtain one.

The federal budget bill passed by Congressional Republicans and signed into law by President Trump on July 4, 2025, eliminates flexibilities that previously allowed states to – for some recipients – request waivers for work and reporting requirements based on local unemployment rates or job availability.

Under the new law, affected SNAP recipients must report at least 20 hours of work, education, training, or volunteering per week (or 80 hours per month) if they:

Are 18–54 years old;

Do not have a dependent child under 18; and,

Are physically and mentally able to work.

Recipients who do not meet these requirements can only receive three months of SNAP benefits within a three-year period. Because these changes took effect September 1, the earliest potential benefit loss in Pennsylvania for someone who does not meet the new requirements is December 1, 2025.

Additional requirements take effect November 1, 2025, and will impact other SNAP recipients who were not previously subject, including:

Adults 55–64 years old;

Parents of any age whose youngest child is 14 or older;

Veterans;

Homeless individuals; and,

Current or former foster children aged 24 or younger (starting when they turn 18).

These new requirements create additional paperwork and reporting burdens for both SNAP recipients and the Commonwealth, estimated to cost Pennsylvania more than $22 million in staff, operational, and IT systems costs.

How Can Pennsylvanians Meet These New Requirements?

Supports are available around Pennsylvania to help SNAP recipients connect to employment and training programs. Philadelphia Works invests in solutions and services to grow Philadelphia’s economy by connecting employers to workforce talent and workers to jobs.

“These new SNAP eligibility requirements impact thousands of Philadelphians, and no one should be caught off guard. That’s why today’s event with Secretary Arkoosh matters. It’s about cutting through confusion and making sure people know exactly what’s changing and what it means for them. When food security is at risk, livelihoods are at risk, and we can’t afford for families to be left in the dark,” said Philadelphia Works President and CEO H. Patrick Clancy.

Additional support is available via:

DHS Resources: Video and infographic demos at dhs.pa.gov/work

Employment Programs: PA CareerLink® and other programs to help recipients meet the 20-hour/week or 80-hour/month requirement

Assistance: Contact your local County Assistance Office or the DHS Customer Service Center at 877-395-8930 (or in Philadelphia 215-560-7226)

Pennsylvanians should also keep their address up to date with DHS by calling the Customer Service Center or updating their address through COMPASS, and with the United States Postal Service so they don’t miss any important mailings about their benefits.

For more information on new and upcoming SNAP work and reporting requirements, visit www.dhs.pa.gov/work.