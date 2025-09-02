The new website, dhs.pa.gov/work, will help Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients understand upcoming work and reporting requirements put in place by the Republican budget bill that took effect on September 1.

SNAP recipients who are affected will now need to report their work, education, training, or volunteer hours to continue receiving benefits.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Shapiro Administration launched dhs.pa.gov/work, a new website to help Pennsylvanians navigate changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) work and reporting requirements that are a result of the Republican budget bill passed by Congress and signed by President Trump earlier this summer that went into effect on September 1. As a result of that federal legislation, certain SNAP recipients must now report work, education, training, or volunteer hours to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) to maintain benefits. These requirements will continue to expand throughout Fall 2025.

The website provides details on who is affected, how to meet the work and reporting requirements, and which SNAP recipients may qualify for an exemption and how to obtain one.

“No one can work, learn, support their families, or participate in their communities if they are hungry and do not have enough to eat every day. Programs like SNAP exist to help people meet the basic need of putting food on their tables so that they can live and thrive,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “These new requirements put in place by Republicans in Washington, D.C., jeopardize this critical resource by creating burdensome red tape for people needing food. The Shapiro Administration is committed to helping Pennsylvanians through this change and, where possible, minimizing the dangerous impacts of Congressional Republicans limiting access to food assistance for Pennsylvanians.”

The federal budget bill also eliminates flexibilities that previously allowed states to request waivers for work and reporting requirements based on local unemployment rates or job availability.

Currently, under the new law, affected SNAP recipients must report at least 20 hours of work, education, training, or volunteering per week (or 80 hours per month) if they:

Are 18–54 years old,

Do not have a dependent child under 18, and

Are physically and mentally able to work.

Recipients who do not meet these requirements can only receive three months of SNAP benefits within a three-year period. The earliest potential benefit loss in Pennsylvania is December 2025.

Additional requirements taking effect November 1, 2025, will affect other SNAP recipients who were not previously subject to them, including:

Adults 55–64 years old

Parents of any age whose youngest child is 14 or older

Veterans

Homeless individuals

Current or former foster children aged 24 or younger (starting when they turn 18)

To help SNAP recipients prepare, DHS is sending a voluntary survey to those who may be affected. Responses will help determine exemptions based on medical needs or life circumstances but will not affect eligibility. Recipients should return the survey promptly.

Additional support is available via:

DHS Resources: Video and infographic demos at dhs.pa.gov/work

Commonwealth’s website: Learn more about the impacts of the federal budget bill on Pennsylvanians at pa.gov/federalbudgetresponse

Employment Programs: PA CareerLink® and other programs to help recipients meet the 20-hour/week or 80-hour/month requirement

Further Assistance: Contact your local County Assistance Office or the DHS Customer Service Center at 877-395-8930 (Philadelphia: 215-560-7226)

Pennsylvanians should also keep their address up-to-date with DHS by calling the Customer Service Center or updating their address through COMPASS, and with the United States Postal Service so they don’t miss any important mailings about their benefits.

For more information on upcoming SNAP work reporting requirements, visit dhs.pa.gov/work.