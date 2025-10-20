Due to Federal Shutdown, November SNAP Payments Will Not be Made to Nearly Two Million Pennsylvanians

Unless Congress takes immediate action, SNAP payments will not be issued for November.

Pennsylvanians who need immediate food assistance can call 211 or visit www.pa211.org to find local food banks and other food assistance programs.

Harrisburg, PA – Earlier this month, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) notified Pennsylvania that it will be unable to fully fund November SNAP benefits because of the federal shutdown. That means that without the White House and/or the Republican-controlled Congress taking immediate action to reopen the federal government, November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments will not be made to Pennsylvanians. The Commonwealth cannot backfill these costs.

"Republicans' failure to pass a federal budget in Washington, D.C. is having a direct impact on our Commonwealth and now, this federal shutdown is threatening critical food assistance for two million Pennsylvanians who rely on SNAP to feed themselves and their families,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “In July, Republicans in Congress voted to knock 310,000 Pennsylvanians off Medicaid and 144,000 off SNAP, all in order to give a tax cut for people who don't need it. Now, Republicans are once again threatening vital support for Pennsylvania families and children – it's time for them to pass a federal budget and end this shutdown.”

“Inaction from Republicans in Congress threatens more than just access to health care for Pennsylvanians who rely on tax credits to purchase health insurance -- it now disrupts life-sustaining food assistance and other critical programs and further endangers health and wellbeing for Pennsylvanians who rely on these programs and services,” said Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “I urge Republicans in Congress to recognize the serious consequences impacting local economies, small businesses, and the health and safety of people in Pennsylvania and nationally. This shutdown is jeopardizing access to health insurance and disrupting these critical services, and I urge our leadership in the U.S. House and Senate to come together for a solution that protects people most at risk.”

On October 10, USDA notified states that it will be unable to fully fund November SNAP benefits because of the federal shutdown. Since its inception in 1964, the federal government has fully funded SNAP, distributing more than $366 million every month to Pennsylvania. At this time, however, no SNAP benefits will be issued until a budget or continuing resolution is passed by Congress.

Despite the ongoing shutdown, SNAP recipients with unspent funds on their EBT cards will still be able to use these funds. SNAP benefits do not expire at the end of each month and are able to be spent for a calendar year. DHS strongly encourages SNAP recipients to keep their card locked with the ConnectEBT app or website to protect their benefits when the card is not in use.

DHS will continue to process applications for SNAP and other benefits during the shutdown. Recipients should continue to report case changes, submit any semi-annual reviews or renewals they receive during this period, and update their cases for the new federal work reporting requirements that start November 1to not risk an interruption of their benefits in the future.

For immediate needs during the shutdown, Pennsylvanians can use PA Navigate pa-navigate.org/ to help find food and other resources. Local help is also available by calling 211 or visiting www.pa211.org. Pennsylvanians can also visit www.feedingpa.org to find local food banks and other food assistance programs.

Pennsylvanians who are able to assist their local food banks, food pantries, and other helping organizations are encouraged to support however they can as these organizations continue to experience high demand.

For more information about the federal government shutdown and its effects on Pennsylvania, visit www.pa.gov.