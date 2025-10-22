Due to Federal Government Shutdown, Opening of the 2025-26 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Season Delayed to December

Pennsylvanians who need immediate assistance can contact a utility assistance program

Harrisburg, PA – Due to the federal government shutdown, Pennsylvania must delay the opening of the 2025-26 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) season by one month, until December 3, 2025, because the Department of Human Services (DHS) has not yet received its federal allocation for 2025-2026 LIHEAP funds. Without action from the White House or the Republican-controlled Congress to reopen the federal government or release LIHEAP funding to states, DHS will be unable to open the LIHEAP season as previously scheduled on November 3, 2025.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program administered by DHS where benefits are distributed directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider on behalf of qualified Pennsylvanians who need help paying their home heating bills during winter months. On average, Pennsylvania receives more than $215 million every year for LIHEAP – in 2023, the Commonwealth received $216 million and in 2024, $229 million. Pennsylvania cannot backfill these costs.

“The LIHEAP Program helps more than 300,000 Pennsylvania families heat their homes during the colder months – and is especially critical for older adults and low-income families. Inaction from the Republican-controlled Congress now threatens access to this assistance,” said Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “I urge Congress and the White House to recognize the serious consequences that limiting heating assistance will have on the health and safety of people in Pennsylvania. Congress must come together for a solution that protects people most at risk.”

Once the federal shutdown ends and DHS receives the funding needed to begin the LIHEAP season, DHS will start accepting LIHEAP applications. DHS will continue to process already-received preseason applications for LIHEAP and other benefits during the shutdown. In both cases, payments are on hold until federal funding is released to Pennsylvania.

Many electric and gas companies also offer utility assistance programs for qualifying customers, and these programs are available in addition to LIHEAP. Additionally, Pennsylvania's annual winter utility shutoff moratorium runs from December 1 through March 31 and prevents utilities – including electricity and gas-related services – from being shut off for customers of regulated utility companies at or below 250 percent of the Federal Poverty Level. While this moratorium will prevent utility shutoffs during the coldest months of the year, it does not cancel a customer’s outstanding home heating bills, so LIHEAP funding is still necessary for individuals who need home heating assistance.

For immediate needs during the shutdown, Pennsylvanians can use PA Navigate pa-navigate.org/ to help find resources. Local help is also available by calling 211 or visiting www.pa211.org.

For more information about the federal government shutdown and its effects on Pennsylvania, visit www.pa.gov.