Department of Human Services, IUP Announce Collaboration to Train Future Physicians in Clinical Setting at Warren State Hospital, Address Urgent Need for Rural Health Care Workers

Warren, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) today joined leadership from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) to announce the signing of a clinical training affiliation agreement with Warren State Hospital for future students at IUP’s proposed college of osteopathic medicine. This partnership will educate and train future osteopathic physicians in a clinical setting at Warren State Hospital while also addressing the urgent need for health care professionals in rural and underserved communities.

“DHS is honored that Warren State Hospital will help play a role in supporting our rural communities by training future generations of physicians in Warren County,” said DHS Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Deputy Secretary Jen Smith. “Warren’s programs and the Pennsylvanians they treat will help educate IUP College of Osteopathic Medicine students about behavioral health care and the unique needs and challenges our patients face, and it will be an opportunity to understand and see firsthand that recovery is possible with the right supports and treatment. We hope students will be inspired by our commitment to individual health and wellbeing while contributing to their communities’ health and investing in their future careers. The students who train here will also play a part in fostering trust and community for the neighbors and the people we work with, so they know that they can get the care they need with dignity and respect.”

Governor Josh Shapiro is committed to maintaining rural access to quality health care and his 2025-26 budget proposal makes critical investments that build a more competitive health care workforce and address health care access for Pennsylvanians in rural communities, including:

$10 million for rural hospitals, building off work started with the 2024-25 budget to invest a total of $36.7 million in state and federal hospitals to support hospitals in rural communities. This investment will also leverage an additional $25.1 million in federal matching funds, bringing total support to $35.1 million.

An additional $10 million to invest in hospitals statewide, through the Department of Human Services, to assist the Commonwealth in responding to urgent consumer health needs and staffing requirements. This investment will also leverage an additional $25.1 million in federal matching funds, bringing total support to $35.1 million.

“Pennsylvania is in the midst of a health care crisis, due in great part to a growing shortage of physicians, especially primary care physicians,” said IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll. “IUP’s proposed college of osteopathic medicine is focused on recruiting talented potential physicians and graduating students who are committed to rural health care, including in primary health care. Because primary health care physicians are often called upon to provide behavioral health care, having a physician who has experience and training in behavioral health care is critically important to a patient’s wellness. Our clinical training affiliation agreements with Warren State Hospital and Torrance State Hospital provides unique opportunities for our future students to work closely with outstanding practitioners in two of the commonwealth’s key behavioral health inpatient facilities in two different regions in Pennsylvania.”

IUP’s Proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine at Warren State Hospital

Warren State Hospital is one of DHS’ six state hospitals that provide inpatient services for individuals with severe and persistent mental illness in a supportive and restorative environment. Staff at Warren provide patients with the opportunity for rehabilitation, growth, and coping skills and strategies to manage their illness. Warren collaborates with county programs, behavioral health providers, family members, and advocates to help individuals receive inpatient treatment with the goal of returning individuals to their communities to continue treatment in the least restrictive setting.

The training agreement with Warren State Hospital supports both DHS’ and IUP’s broader mission to serve Pennsylvania communities and ensure access to quality health care for all. DHS and IUP signed a similar agreement earlier this year to train students at Torrance State Hospital in Westmoreland County.

IUP’s proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM) will be dedicated to addressing the urgent need for health care professionals in rural and underserved communities, and with its partnership with Warren State Hospital, the college aims to educate and train future osteopathic physicians committed to improving health outcomes in these areas.

IUP’s COM students will be trained in both traditional medical practices and osteopathic principles, providing a well-rounded understanding of patient care. The COM will specialize in training physicians who will be well-prepared to meet the unique challenges of rural health care and will offer a curriculum that emphasizes practical, hands-on clinical experience, community engagement, and a holistic approach to medicine.

Supporting a Robust System of Care in Rural Communities

Pennsylvania hospitals are facing significant challenges, including shortages of health care professionals in rural areas, and DHS’ partnership with IUP at Warren State Hospital is just one part of the Shapiro Administration’s work to support our rural health workforce and providers serving these communities.

Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget further seeks to invest:

$10 million to expand behavioral health loan repayment programs, ensuring providers are available statewide – including in rural communities – to meet the growing demand for mental health care and address a critical workforce shortage.

$5 million to expand the Primary Care Loan Repayment Program offering loan repayment for health care providers that serve in rural communities.

$20 million to provide patient safety and support to hospitals in a new dedicated appropriation, to address barriers to care like affordability, transportation and reliable providers.

$5 million to educate, train, and recruit nursing professionals through tuition support, ensuring a steady pipeline of highly trained professionals.

Enhancing postpartum depression screening and intervention efforts to ensure timely and equitable access to maternal and mental health care for mothers.

Encouraging legislation to grant full practice authority to nurse practitioners who have worked under a physician for three years, increasing access to care in underserved communities.

