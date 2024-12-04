Shapiro Administration Celebrates 35th Annual Holiday Wish Program, Provides Gifts, Resources, and Holiday Cheer to Hundreds of Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, PA – Cabinet members from the Shapiro Administration today gathered to celebrate the 35th Annual Holiday Wish Program, which is run by Commonwealth employees, and provides gifts for people in need across Pennsylvania. Holiday Wish was started in 1989 by a small group of Commonwealth employees and has since grown to include hundreds of employees across the Commonwealth’s agencies. This year, the Holiday Wish Program will provide gifts to more than 600 people, including more than 130 families and 60 seniors.

“Every person deserves to have a joyous holiday season, but we know that not every family has the means to make that happen in the way that they would like. The Holiday Wish program creates an easy way to give a little extra help to our neighbors who may be struggling to make ends meet during the holidays, and I want to thank the hundreds of employees from agencies across the Commonwealth who voluntarily contribute to ensure that these families have what they need to make the holiday season brighter,” said Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “I encourage every Pennsylvanian who is able to consider volunteering time or donating to a favorite cause in their local community during this holiday season.”

When a family or individual visits a local DHS County Assistance Office (CAO) to apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Medicaid, or other benefits, CAO caseworkers identify families and older adults in need to take part in the Holiday Wish program. Holiday Wish participants select a few gifts they need or would like to receive, and state employees, private organizations, and individuals sponsor a family or individual to ensure they receive special gifts during the holiday season. These gifts include more than 700 stuffed toys that were inspected and deemed safe for retail by staff at the Department of Labor & Industry. Representatives from Commonwealth agencies and the Pennsylvania National Guard then gather every December to distribute these gifts to hundreds of families across Pennsylvania.

Additional agencies providing gifts and resources to the Holiday Wish program include the Governor’s Office, the Office of the Auditor General, the departments of Aging, Community and Economic Development, Corrections, Health, State, and Transportation, as well as the Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Applications for public assistance programs can be submitted online at www.dhs.pa.gov/compass. Pennsylvanians also can apply for benefits or get additional assistance at County Assistance Offices (CAOs) or by calling the Customer Service Centers at 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia or 1-877-395-8930 for all other counties. Pennsylvanians can also visit PA Navigate, DHS’ new resource and referral tool, to connect with food resources and other health and social care services in their local community.