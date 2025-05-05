Regions
The region links below will show a listing of parks with snowmobiling trails or trailheads to snowmobile trails in state parks.
Registered snowmobiles may use Benner Run Road, Shirks Road, Snowmobile Trail, the Food Concession Road, a small portion of the Sleepy Hollow Trail for access to cabin area, and designated trails in Moshannon State Forest after the end of deer season in late December, conditions permitting.
Chapman is a trailhead to more than 300 miles of trails in Allegheny National Forest. Many of these trails are groomed depending on conditions. The trails are open after the end of deer season in late December through March 31. Chapman provides ample trailer parking, heated restrooms, and a warming hut.
Registered snowmobiles may use the trail network on Tioga State Forest land daily after the close of the deer season in December. The park provides parking, picnic tables and restrooms.
The park is a trailhead for the 64-mile Hyner Mountain Snowmobile Trail in Sproul State Forest and provides plowed parking and unloading areas and unheated restrooms. Snowmobiles may be operated on designated trails and roads from the day following the last deer season in December until April 1, weather permitting.
Snowmobiles must stay on designated trails and have a current registration. Park trails connect to many miles of trails in the surrounding Sproul State Forest.
A 43-mile loop trail in Susquehannock State Forest passes through Lyman Run State Park.
Registered snowmobiles may use the nine miles of designated trails.
A snowmobile trailhead provides access to the many miles of Susquehannock State Forest trails. Snowmobiles are permitted on marked trails only. ATVs are not permitted.
Unload your registered snowmobile in the park to gain access to the extensive trail system on the adjacent Moshannon State Forest land. Snowmobiling is permitted only on selected trails and joint-use roads. The snowmobile trails are open daily after the end of deer season in December until April 1, conditions permitting.
Marked gravel roads in the Bald Eagle State Forest are open for registered snowmobiles after deer season in December. Please remember roads also are used by motor vehicles. ATVs are prohibited on state park or state forest roads.
Registered snowmobiles may use the Big Poe Road in the park and surrounding Bald Eagle State Forest roads daily after the end of the rifle deer season in December. Most roads are joint-use roads shared by snowmobiles and motor vehicles. Please snowmobile safely.
Registered snowmobiles are permitted on designated park roads which lead to over 300 miles of roads and trails in the Bald Eagle State Forest. Trailhead facilities at the park include restrooms, trash cans, parking and unloading areas. Conditions permitting, daily snowmobiling begins after deer season in December until April 1. Maps and information are available at the park office.
During the winter months, the main parking lot is plowed to allow registered snowmobiles to unload and operate on the roads and trails in the Moshannon State Forest. A map of the roads and trails open to snowmobiling is available at the Parker Dam park office.
The park trail consists of 1.1-mile of joint-use road and 4.1 miles of trail for a total of 5.2 miles. The trail is clearly delineated by signs and orange blaze markers. The park trail joins the trails of the Elk State Forest at the Brooks Run Road, making a 25-mile trail system (park and forestry). All state forest trails are groomed weekly.
The two miles of park trails provide access to 66 miles of groomed snowmobile trails on adjacent Elk State Forest land. The average yearly snowfall is 60-70 inches. The park provides parking and restrooms.
Registered snowmobiles may use 6.5 miles of trails in the 195-acre Mountain Biking Area on Bankert Road in Tuscarora State Forest. Snowmobiling is permitted only after antlered deer season in late December.
Snowmobile routes are open daily after the end of hunting season in December. The trail system consists of eight miles of trails and roads and is marked with orange diamonds. Park roadways are not open for snowmobile use.
Registered snowmobiles may use 6.5 miles of trails in the 195-acre Mountain Biking Area on Bankert Road. Snowmobiling is permitted only after antlered deer season in late December. Please wear fluorescent orange during hunting season.
Fowlers Hollow has parking and a restroom. It serves as a trailhead to the 46-mile trail network in Tuscarora State Forest.
The park features several orange-blazed snowmobile trails and serves as a trailhead to access 200 miles of roads and trails in the surrounding Rothrock State Forest. When conditions permit, snowmobiling begins after antlered deer season in December and ends April 1.
The park has restrooms, parking and access to the public snowmobile trails of Michaux State Forest. Snowmobile trails open after the close of deer season in late December.
Many miles of surrounding Rothrock State Forest roads are open for joint-use by snowmobiles and licensed motor vehicles.
Just south of the park is a trailhead on nearby Michaux State Forest that provides parking for vehicles and trailers, and access to many miles of trails on state forest lands. Maps of the trails are available at the park office.
Registered snowmobiles may use the 20-mile trail network. Snowmobiles may be operated on designated trails and roads from the day following the last deer season in December until April 1, weather permitting.
Registered snowmobiles are permitted on an 11-mile trail network in the eastern side of the park.
The park serves as a trailhead for trails on Rothrock State Forest lands. Parking and restrooms are provided at Pavilion 1 and along Terrace Mountain Road near the campground. A snowmobile trail map is available from the park office.
Conditions permitting, park roads, and roads in Rothrock State Forest are available for registered snowmobiles. Roads are shared with automobiles.
The park has a seven-mile trail system. Snowmobiles must be registered and operated in accordance with Pennsylvania law. Snowmobiles may only be used on designated snowmobile trails.
The 21 miles of designated trails are marked with orange blazes.
The Lehigh Gorge Trail from White Haven to Penn Haven Junction, consisting of 15 miles, is open to snowmobiles. Parking for snowmobiling is at the White Haven access area under the I-80 bridge.
Registered snowmobiles may be used on more than 23 miles of designated snowmobile trails. The trails, which are on both state park and Delaware State Forest lands, are open daily after the end of deer season in late December, weather permitting. Snowmobile maps are available at the park office.
Many trails allow snowmobiles after the end of deer hunting when conditions permit.
Tobyhanna State Park provides a one-way snowmobile trail 5.1 miles in length that runs counterclockwise on Lakeside Trail. The trail begins at Lot 1, which has restrooms, parking and unloading space.
Several miles of park roads are used as joint-use snowmobile trails. Additionally, many trails have been designated on nearby Loyalsock State Forest land. A trailhead is along Worlds End Road to Eagles Mere, a short distance south of the park.
The ten-mile trail system in the park connects with an over 120-mile trail system in Forbes State Forest. The trail system is open daily for registered snowmobiles after the end of deer season in late December. Trail maps are available at the park office.
A trail system of over 70 miles is open daily after the end of the antlerless deer season in late December. The trail is on state park and state forest lands. Snowmobiles are restricted to designated trails and are not permitted on the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail.
Laurel Summit provides access to snowmobile trails in Forbes State Forest.
Snowmobiles are permitted on the road in the cabin area only. Road access to Forbes State Forest snowmobile trails is near the cabin area.
About 6 miles of trail are open for snowmobiling. The trail can be accessed at Boat Launch 4 and the parking lot below the office.
There are about 26 miles of trails in the park. There must be at least six inches of snow on the paved bike trail. Studded track snowmobiles are prohibited on the paved bike trail. Please refer to bulletin boards for additional rules and regulations for snowmobiling.
The 15.9 miles of the Sugarloaf Trail System and Pressley Ridge Trail are open to snowmobiles. The Sugarloaf snowmobile area has a parking area with an unloading ramp.
Fries Road Trail by Tuttle Campground and the abandoned railroad grade by the spillway provide five miles of trails for snowmobiles. In the Jamestown area, there are additional trails and open fields.
Snowmobiling is permitted on four miles of Nichol and Pioneer Camp roads, conditions permitting. Parking is available in a lot off PA 168 and Nichol Road. Please use caution because these roads are also open to hunters with disabilities.
Six miles of snowmobile trails are available for use by registered snowmobiles from the day following the last deer season in December until April 1, weather permitting.
Registered snowmobiles are allowed in one area that is about 350 acres in size. This designated area consists of forests and open fields. The access to this trail area is from the beach/day use area.