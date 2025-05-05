Black Moshannon State Park



Registered snowmobiles may use Benner Run Road, Shirks Road, Snowmobile Trail, the Food Concession Road, a small portion of the Sleepy Hollow Trail for access to cabin area, and designated trails in Moshannon State Forest after the end of deer season in late December, conditions permitting.

Chapman State Park

Chapman is a trailhead to more than 300 miles of trails in Allegheny National Forest. Many of these trails are groomed depending on conditions. The trails are open after the end of deer season in late December through March 31. Chapman provides ample trailer parking, heated restrooms, and a warming hut.

Colton Point State Park

Registered snowmobiles may use the trail network on Tioga State Forest land daily after the close of the deer season in December. The park provides parking, picnic tables and restrooms.

Hyner Run State Park

The park is a trailhead for the 64-mile Hyner Mountain Snowmobile Trail in Sproul State Forest and provides plowed parking and unloading areas and unheated restrooms. Snowmobiles may be operated on designated trails and roads from the day following the last deer season in December until April 1, weather permitting.

Kettle Creek State Park

Snowmobiles must stay on designated trails and have a current registration. Park trails connect to many miles of trails in the surrounding Sproul State Forest.

​Lyman Run State Park

A 43-mile loop trail in Susquehannock State Forest passes through Lyman Run State Park.

Mount Pisgah State Park

Registered snowmobiles may use the nine miles of designated trails.

Ole Bull State Park

A snowmobile trailhead provides access to the many miles of Susquehannock State Forest trails. Snowmobiles are permitted on marked trails only. ATVs are not permitted.

Parker Dam State Park

Unload your registered snowmobile in the park to gain access to the extensive trail system on the adjacent Moshannon State Forest land. Snowmobiling is permitted only on selected trails and joint-use roads. The snowmobile trails are open daily after the end of deer season in December until April 1, conditions permitting.

Poe Paddy State Park

Marked gravel roads in the Bald Eagle State Forest are open for registered snowmobiles after deer season in December. Please remember roads also are used by motor vehicles. ATVs are prohibited on state park or state forest roads.

Poe Valley State Park

Registered snowmobiles may use the Big Poe Road in the park and surrounding Bald Eagle State Forest roads daily after the end of the rifle deer season in December. Most roads are joint-use roads shared by snowmobiles and motor vehicles. Please snowmobile safely.

Raymond B. Winter State Park

Registered snowmobiles are permitted on designated park roads which lead to over 300 miles of roads and trails in the Bald Eagle State Forest. Trailhead facilities at the park include restrooms, trash cans, parking and unloading areas. Conditions permitting, daily snowmobiling begins after deer season in December until April 1. Maps and information are available at the park office.

Simon B. Elliott State Park

During the winter months, the main parking lot is plowed to allow registered snowmobiles to unload and operate on the roads and trails in the Moshannon State Forest. A map of the roads and trails open to snowmobiling is available at the Parker Dam park office.

Sinnemahoning State Park

The park trail consists of 1.1-mile of joint-use road and 4.1 miles of trail for a total of 5.2 miles. The trail is clearly delineated by signs and orange blaze markers. The park trail joins the trails of the Elk State Forest at the Brooks Run Road, making a 25-mile trail system (park and forestry). All state forest trails are groomed weekly.

Sizerville State Park

The two miles of park trails provide access to 66 miles of groomed snowmobile trails on adjacent Elk State Forest land. The average yearly snowfall is 60-70 inches. The park provides parking and restrooms.