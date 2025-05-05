Poe Valley State Park

From Potters Mills, go east on US 322 for 1.5 miles to near the top of the Seven Mountains Scenic Area, then follow marked state forest roads for ten miles to Poe Valley.

From Millheim, go west on PA 45 for 1.5 miles, then follow signs south for 12 miles to the park. Gravel roads turn to paved roads near the park.

No entirely paved road leads to the park.

For GPS devices use the following address: 136 Poe Valley Park Circle, Coburn, PA 16832.

GPS DD: Lat. 40.82107 Long. -77.47592