Overview
Cozy Poe Valley State Park is nestled in a rugged mountain valley in Centre County. Seemingly endless forests surround the 25-acre Poe Lake.
The 620-acre state park is surrounded by the 198,000-acre Bald Eagle State Forest.
Poe Paddy State Park is nearby.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
136 Poe Valley Park Circle
Coburn, PA 16832
814-349-2460
poevalleysp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Reeds Gap State Park
1405 New Lancaster Valley Road
Milroy, PA 17063
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the Reeds Gap State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
From Potters Mills, go east on US 322 for 1.5 miles to near the top of the Seven Mountains Scenic Area, then follow marked state forest roads for ten miles to Poe Valley.
From Millheim, go west on PA 45 for 1.5 miles, then follow signs south for 12 miles to the park. Gravel roads turn to paved roads near the park.
No entirely paved road leads to the park.
For GPS devices use the following address: 136 Poe Valley Park Circle, Coburn, PA 16832.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.82107 Long. -77.47592
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospitals
Mount Nittany Medical Center
1800 East Park Avenue
State College, PA 16803
814-231-7000
Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
400 Highland Avenue
Lewistown, PA 17044
717-248-5411
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Guided walks, evening amphitheater programs, and other special activities are part of the summer program.Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.