    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Colton Point State Park

    Adventure awaits at Colton Point State Park in north central Pennsylvania. 

     

    Street Address:
    927 Colton Road
    Wellsboro, PA 16901
    570-724-3061
    leonardharrisonsp@pa.gov

    Overview

    On the west rim of Pine Creek Gorge, also known as the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, the 368-acre Colton Point State Park resonates with the rustic charm of the Civilian Conservation Corps era of the 1930s.

    The rugged overlooks offer great views of the canyon. Leonard Harrison State Park is visible on the other side of the canyon.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Mailing Address:
    c/o Leonard Harrison State Park
    4797 Route 660
    Wellsboro, PA 16901-8970

    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    Contact the Leonard Harrison State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    From US 6 near Ansonia, follow Colton Road south for five miles.

    GPS DD: Lat. 41.70824 Long. -77.4553

    Driving Directions: Directions Map to Colton Point State Park (PDF)

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospital

    UPMC Wellsboro
    32 Central Avenue
    Wellsboro, PA 16901
    570-723-7764

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    An environmental educator presents resource-oriented programs and walks April through October. Major topics and seasonal programs include:

    • Lumber heritage
    • Wildlife
    • Geology and the canyon formation
    • Fall color
    • Leave No Trace
    • Watershed Education

    Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.

    Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Colton Point State Park.

