Overview
On the west rim of Pine Creek Gorge, also known as the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, the 368-acre Colton Point State Park resonates with the rustic charm of the Civilian Conservation Corps era of the 1930s.
The rugged overlooks offer great views of the canyon. Leonard Harrison State Park is visible on the other side of the canyon.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
927 Colton Road
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-3061
leonardharrisonsp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Leonard Harrison State Park
4797 Route 660
Wellsboro, PA 16901-8970
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Leonard Harrison State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
From US 6 near Ansonia, follow Colton Road south for five miles.
GPS DD: Lat. 41.70824 Long. -77.4553
Driving Directions: Directions Map to Colton Point State Park (PDF)
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Wellsboro
32 Central Avenue
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-723-7764
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
An environmental educator presents resource-oriented programs and walks April through October. Major topics and seasonal programs include:
- Lumber heritage
- Wildlife
- Geology and the canyon formation
- Fall color
- Leave No Trace
- Watershed Education
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.