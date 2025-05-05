Tucked in the side of Conococheague Mountain, Big Spring State Park is a quaint picnic and hiking spot maintained by Tuscarora State Forest.

A short loop trail leads to a partially completed railroad tunnel with historic information at the trailhead. The park also provides access to the Iron Horse Trail for day and overnight hiking.

The park takes its name from nearby Big Spring, whose waters form the scenic Shermans Creek.

Hunting is prohibited at Big Spring State Park, but the park provides access to hunting within Tuscarora State Forest.