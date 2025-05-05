Overview
Tucked in the side of Conococheague Mountain, Big Spring State Park is a quaint picnic and hiking spot maintained by Tuscarora State Forest.
A short loop trail leads to a partially completed railroad tunnel with historic information at the trailhead. The park also provides access to the Iron Horse Trail for day and overnight hiking.
The park takes its name from nearby Big Spring, whose waters form the scenic Shermans Creek.
Hunting is prohibited at Big Spring State Park, but the park provides access to hunting within Tuscarora State Forest.
Plan Your Visit
9072 Big Spring Road
Blain, PA 17006
717-776-5272
coloneldenningsp@pa.gov
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The 45-acre Big Spring State Park is 5.5 miles southwest of New Germantown, Perry County, along PA 274.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.26207 Long. -77.6615
Call 911 to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle
361 Alexander Spring Road
Carlisle, PA 17015
717-249-1212
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.