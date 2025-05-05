Laurel Summit State Park

This scenic picnic area is operated by the DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks. The six-acre area offers picnic tables, a pavilion, water, and restroom.

The area is 2,739 feet above sea level and several degrees cooler than surrounding towns. This area also provides trailhead parking for Spruce Flats bog and Wolf Rocks Trail.

Laurel Summit is a carry in/carry out area. Please take all of your trash with you.