Overview
This scenic picnic area is operated by the DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks. The six-acre area offers picnic tables, a pavilion, water, and restroom.
The area is 2,739 feet above sea level and several degrees cooler than surrounding towns. This area also provides trailhead parking for Spruce Flats bog and Wolf Rocks Trail.
Laurel Summit is a carry in/carry out area. Please take all of your trash with you.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
Linn Run Rd
Somerset, PA 15501
724-238-6623
linnrunsp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Linn Run State Park
770 Linn Run Rd
Rector, PA 15677
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Linn Run State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
Laurel Summit State Park is in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, at the intersection of Linn Run Road and Laurel Summit Road.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.16082 Long. -79.1491
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
Latrobe Hospital
121 West Second Avenue
Latrobe, PA 15650
724-537-1000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.