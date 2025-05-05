Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Hyner Run State Park

    Adventure awaits at Hyner Run State Park in north central Pennsylvania. 

     

    86 Hyner Park Road
    North Bend, PA 17760-9525
    570-923-6000
    hynerrunsp@pa.gov

    A stream with riffles surrounded by lush green forest

    Overview

    Hyner Run carves a small valley from the surrounding steep mountains, creating a cozy, quiet place for outdoor adventures.

    The park is entirely surrounded by Sproul State Forest, Pennsylvania’s largest state forest. Hyner View State Park also is nearby.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    The park office is open specific hours. The pool, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.

    The 180-acre Hyner Run State Park is in Chapman Township, Clinton County.

    • From PA 120 at the village of Hyner, turn east onto Hyner Run Road (PA 1014) and travel for two miles.
    • From PA 44, turn west onto Hyner Mountain Road and travel for five miles.

    GPS DD: Lat. 41.35837 Long. -77.6281

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.

    Nearest Hospital

    Bucktail Medical Center
    1001 Pine Street
    South Renovo, PA 17764
    570-923-1000

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities.

    Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Public programs are offered twice a month in June, July, and August. 

    Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.

    Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.

    Activities

