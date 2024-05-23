Baseline Report
The first report is a baseline report that is a point in time report on data on pending applications, renewals and fair hearings. This data is for the entire Medicaid population and not just for the unwind population.
CMS Monthly Report
The second report is a monthly report that will contain data on pending and completed applications and renewals and pending fair hearings. This data is for the entire Medicaid population and not just for the unwind population.
- June 2024 CMS Unwinding Report (xlsx)
- May 2024 CMS Unwinding Report (xlsx)
- April 2024 CMS Unwinding Report (xlsx)
- March 2024 CMS Unwinding Report (xlsx)
- February 2024 CMS Unwinding Report (xlsx)
- January 2024 CMS Unwinding Report (xlsx)
- December 2023 CMS Unwinding Report (xlsx)
- November 2023 CMS Unwinding Report (xlsx)
- October 2023 CMS Unwinding Report (xlsx)
- September 2023 CMS Unwinding Report (xlsx)
- August 2023 CMS Unwinding Report (xlsx)
- July 2023 CMS Unwinding Report (xlsx)
- June 2023 CMS Unwinding Report (xlsx)
- May 2023 CMS Unwinding Report (xlsx)
- April 2023 CMS Unwinding Report(xlsx)
Continuous Eligibility Unwinding Plan
Our Continuous Eligibility Unwinding Plan is a comprehensive look into the end of the continuous coverage requirement. It explains how DHS will process the workload associated with renewals for all Medicaid and CHIP recipients. The plan also shows Pennsylvania’s extensive communications planning, which is designed to educate and maximize awareness of these changes
Call Center Data
Monthly information related to calls concerning Medicaid received by our call center starting in March 2014 through the current month. We recently simplified and changed the presentation of the information in this report to make it more:
- Accessible: Removes barriers to viewing from most devices
- Findable: Improves ability to locate when using a search engine
- User-Friendly: Allows the user to visit one page for key information
- Readable: Highlights the most useful data points
Month
Total Call Center Volume (by individual call center, and a sum of all call centers)
Average Call Center Wait Time (for each call center, and a weighted average for all call centers)
Average Call Center Abandonment Rate (for each call center, and a weighted average for all call centers)
Feb. 24
|340,216
|19
|27.2%
Jan. 24
|396,567
|23
|30.7%
Dec. 23
|318,027
|20
|27.6%
Nov. 23
|348,520
|19
|27.7%
Oct. 23
|370,443
|15
|22.7%
Sept. 23
|344,836
|14
|22.0%
Aug-23
|391,061
|13
|21.4%
Jun-23
320,554
8
14.0%
May-23
310,293
6
11.5%
Apr-23
278,042
5
7.2%
Mar-23
319,448
4
5.0%
Feb-23
253,702
2
4.3%
Jan-23
317,346
6
11.8%
Dec-22
278,378
6
10.6%
Nov-22
278,221
7
12.6%
Oct-22
301,142
5
10.0%
Sep-22
289,781
3
5.0%
Aug-22
289,350
2
3.9%
Jul-22
263,850
3
7.0%
Jun-22
284,957
4
7.0%
May-22
221,749
1
2.0%
Apr-22
214,973
1
1.7%
Mar-22
253,649
2
2.6%
Feb-22
227,794
2
3.4%
Jan-22
270,773
4
8.3%
Dec-21
233,550
3
5.1%
Nov-21
231,440
3
3.8%
Oct-21
217,294
1
2.2%
Sep-21
214,610
1
1.8%
Aug-21
234,581
1
2.8%
Jul-21
234,549
2
3.6%
Jun-21
244,212
2
4.9%
May-21
239,722
3
5.5%
Apr-21
240,410
2
3.2%
Mar-21
306,636
3
6.1%
Feb-21
284,259
5
9.9%
Jan-21
381,275
19
31.3%
Dec-20
346,416
14
25.0%
Nov-20
276,916
6
11.6%
Oct-20
244,014
2
28.7%
Sep-20
199,024
1
1.6%
Aug-20
197,789
1
1.6%
Jul-20
199,972
1
2.1%
Jun-20
207,406
1
2.7%
May-20
193,188
1
1.4%
Apr-20
249,760
10
19.3%
Mar-20
277,057
8
21.4%
Feb-20
235,344
3
9.6%
Jan-20
302,812
4
14.2%
Dec-19
254,644
2
8.7%
Nov-19
232,751
2
5.2%
Oct-19
260,502
1
3.1%
Sep-19
247,575
1
4.4%
Aug-19
256,329
1
4.1%
Jul-19
249,003
1
3.5%
Jun-19
232,949
1
4.6%
May-19
247,114
1
4.2%
Apr-19
247,687
1
3.4%
Mar-19
254,826
2
6.5%
Feb-19
211,977
1
4.5%
Jan-19
318,430
4
14.2%
Dec-18
262,187
6
20.9%
Nov-18
262,759
3
10.4%
Oct-18
277,540
3
9.9%
Sep-18
219,055
1
5.1%
Aug-18
233,481
1
3.2%
Jul-18
220,996
1
4.2%
Jun-18
204,106
1
2.7%
May-18
212,003
1
2.3%
Apr-18
189,205
1
2.3%
Mar-18
176,360
1
1.5%
Feb-18
169,163
1
1.2%
Jan-18
220,422
1
2.9%
Dec-17
196,050
1
2.3%
Nov-17
201,462
1
4.5%
Oct-17
188,861
0
0.8%
Sep-17
162,535
1
1.0%
Aug-17
167,623
1
1.8%
Jul-17
173,063
1
2.4%
Jun-17
194,794
0
0.7%
May-17
204,415
0
0.7%
Apr-17
178,722
0
0.7%
Mar-17
207,584
0
0.9%
Feb-17
197,645
1
1.7%
Jan-17
242,312
1
3.6%
Dec-16
227,586
1
3.4%
Nov-16
229,324
1
4.0%
Oct-16
220,309
1
2.9%
Sep-16
220,039
1
2.3%
Aug-16
224,909
1
2.4%
Jul-16
187,757
1
2.2%
Jun-16
201,532
1
1.8%
May-16
196,665
1
2.1%
Apr-16
195,092
1
1.8%
Mar-16
201,926
1
1.4%
Feb-16
203,189
1
2.9%
Jan-16
218,618
2
6.2%
Dec-15
222,169
2
5.5%
Nov-15
192,577
2
6.1%
Oct-15
188,944
1
2.4%
Sep-15
180,965
1
2.3%
Aug-15
179,693
1
2.0%
Jul-15
183,397
1
2.1%
Jun-15
169,010
1
1.4%
May-15
157,760
0
1.2%
Apr-15
192,112
1
3.2%
Mar-15
268,496
4
10.1%
Feb-15
332,783
8
10.7%
Jan-15
400,327
10
13.0%
Dec-14
335,777
6
14.0%
Nov-14
235,134
6
13.4%
Oct-14
282,655
8
16.8%
Sep-14
249,073
7
18.1%
Aug-14
202,887
5
15.7%
Jul-14
207,744
5
13.0%
Jun-14
197,504
5
13.7%
May-14
205,117
6
16.2%
Apr-14
211,344
6
15.0%
Mar-14
277,912
7
11.2%