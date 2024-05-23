Skip to agency navigation
    Baseline Report

    The first report is a baseline report that is a point in time report on data on pending applications, renewals and fair hearings. This data is for the entire Medicaid population and not just for the unwind population.

    Download the DHS PHE Baseline Report

    Continuous Eligibility Unwinding Plan

    Our Continuous Eligibility Unwinding Plan is a comprehensive look into the end of the continuous coverage requirement. It explains how DHS will process the workload associated with renewals for all Medicaid and CHIP recipients. The plan also shows Pennsylvania’s extensive communications planning, which is designed to educate and maximize awareness of these changes

    Download the Continuous Eligibility Unwinding Plan

    Call Center Data

    Monthly information related to calls concerning Medicaid received by our call center starting in March 2014 through the current month. We recently simplified and changed the presentation of the information in this report to make it more:

    • Accessible: Removes barriers to viewing from most devices
    • Findable: Improves ability to locate when using a search engine
    • User-Friendly: Allows the user to visit one page for key information
    • Readable: Highlights the most useful data points

    Month

    Total Call Center Volume (by individual call center, and a sum of all call centers)

    Average Call Center Wait Time (for each call center, and a weighted average for all call centers)

    Average Call Center Abandonment Rate (for each call center, and a weighted average for all call centers)

    Feb. 24

    		340,2161927.2%

    Jan. 24

    		396,56723
    		30.7%

    Dec. 23

    		318,0272027.6%

    Nov. 23

    		348,5201927.7%

    Oct. 23

    		370,4431522.7%

    Sept. 23

    		344,8361422.0%

    Aug-23

    		391,06113
    		21.4%

    Jun-23

    320,554

    8

    14.0%

    May-23

    310,293

    6

    11.5%

    Apr-23

    278,042

    5

    7.2%

    Mar-23

    319,448

    4

    5.0%

    Feb-23

    253,702

    2

    4.3%

    Jan-23

    317,346

    6

    11.8%

    Dec-22

    278,378

    6

    10.6%

    Nov-22

    278,221

    7

    12.6%

    Oct-22

    301,142

    5

    10.0%

    Sep-22

    289,781

    3

    5.0%

    Aug-22

    289,350

    2

    3.9%

    Jul-22

    263,850

    3

    7.0%

    Jun-22

    284,957

    4

    7.0%

    May-22

    221,749

    1

    2.0%

    Apr-22

    214,973

    1

    1.7%

    Mar-22

    253,649

    2

    2.6%

    Feb-22

    227,794

    2

    3.4%

    Jan-22

    270,773

    4

    8.3%

    Dec-21

    233,550

    3

    5.1%

    Nov-21

    231,440

    3

    3.8%

    Oct-21

    217,294

    1

    2.2%

    Sep-21

    214,610

    1

    1.8%

    Aug-21

    234,581

    1

    2.8%

    Jul-21

    234,549

    2

    3.6%

    Jun-21

    244,212

    2

    4.9%

    May-21

    239,722

    3

    5.5%

    Apr-21

    240,410

    2

    3.2%

    Mar-21

    306,636

    3

    6.1%

    Feb-21

    284,259

    5

    9.9%

    Jan-21

    381,275

    19

    31.3%

    Dec-20

    346,416

    14

    25.0%

    Nov-20

    276,916

    6

    11.6%

    Oct-20

    244,014

    2

    28.7%

    Sep-20

    199,024

    1

    1.6%

    Aug-20

    197,789

    1

    1.6%

    Jul-20

    199,972

    1

    2.1%

    Jun-20

    207,406

    1

    2.7%

    May-20

    193,188

    1

    1.4%

    Apr-20

    249,760

    10

    19.3%

    Mar-20

    277,057

    8

    21.4%

    Feb-20

    235,344

    3

    9.6%

    Jan-20

    302,812

    4

    14.2%

    Dec-19

    254,644

    2

    8.7%

    Nov-19

    232,751

    2

    5.2%

    Oct-19

    260,502

    1

    3.1%

    Sep-19

    247,575

    1

    4.4%

    Aug-19

    256,329

    1

    4.1%

    Jul-19

    249,003

    1

    3.5%

    Jun-19

    232,949

    1

    4.6%

    May-19

    247,114

    1

    4.2%

    Apr-19

    247,687

    1

    3.4%

    Mar-19

    254,826

    2

    6.5%

    Feb-19

    211,977

    1

    4.5%

    Jan-19

    318,430

    4

    14.2%

    Dec-18

    262,187

    6

    20.9%

    Nov-18

    262,759

    3

    10.4%

    Oct-18

    277,540

    3

    9.9%

    Sep-18

    219,055

    1

    5.1%

    Aug-18

    233,481

    1

    3.2%

    Jul-18

    220,996

    1

    4.2%

    Jun-18

    204,106

    1

    2.7%

    May-18

    212,003

    1

    2.3%

    Apr-18

    189,205

    1

    2.3%

    Mar-18

    176,360

    1

    1.5%

    Feb-18

    169,163

    1

    1.2%

    Jan-18

    220,422

    1

    2.9%

    Dec-17

    196,050

    1

    2.3%

    Nov-17

    201,462

    1

    4.5%

    Oct-17

    188,861

    0

    0.8%

    Sep-17

    162,535

    1

    1.0%

    Aug-17

    167,623

    1

    1.8%

    Jul-17

    173,063

    1

    2.4%

    Jun-17

    194,794

    0

    0.7%

    May-17

    204,415

    0

    0.7%

    Apr-17

    178,722

    0

    0.7%

    Mar-17

    207,584

    0

    0.9%

    Feb-17

    197,645

    1

    1.7%

    Jan-17

    242,312

    1

    3.6%

    Dec-16

    227,586

    1

    3.4%

    Nov-16

    229,324

    1

    4.0%

    Oct-16

    220,309

    1

    2.9%

    Sep-16

    220,039

    1

    2.3%

    Aug-16

    224,909

    1

    2.4%

    Jul-16

    187,757

    1

    2.2%

    Jun-16

    201,532

    1

    1.8%

    May-16

    196,665

    1

    2.1%

    Apr-16

    195,092

    1

    1.8%

    Mar-16

    201,926

    1

    1.4%

    Feb-16

    203,189

    1

    2.9%

    Jan-16

    218,618

    2

    6.2%

    Dec-15

    222,169

    2

    5.5%

    Nov-15

    192,577

    2

    6.1%

    Oct-15

    188,944

    1

    2.4%

    Sep-15

    180,965

    1

    2.3%

    Aug-15

    179,693

    1

    2.0%

    Jul-15

    183,397

    1

    2.1%

    Jun-15

    169,010

    1

    1.4%

    May-15

    157,760

    0

    1.2%

    Apr-15

    192,112

    1

    3.2%

    Mar-15

    268,496

    4

    10.1%

    Feb-15

    332,783

    8

    10.7%

    Jan-15

    400,327

    10

    13.0%

    Dec-14

    335,777

    6

    14.0%

    Nov-14

    235,134

    6

    13.4%

    Oct-14

    282,655

    8

    16.8%

    Sep-14

    249,073

    7

    18.1%

    Aug-14

    202,887

    5

    15.7%

    Jul-14

    207,744

    5

    13.0%

    Jun-14

    197,504

    5

    13.7%

    May-14

    205,117

    6

    16.2%

    Apr-14

    211,344

    6

    15.0%

    Mar-14

    277,912

    7

    11.2%