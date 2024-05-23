2024
|Ops Memo Number(s)
|Title
|Date Issued
|CHC-MCO-2024-05
|2024 Pay for Performance Program (P4P)
|Nov. 14, 2024
|CHC-MCO 2024-04
|2024 CHC Agreement Complaint, Grievance, Fair Hearing, and Denial Notices Template Revisions (REVISED August 2, 2024)
|June 4, 2024
|CHC-MCO 2024-03
|2024 Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Home and Community Based Services (HCBS CAHPS) Survey
|June 4, 2024
|2024 CHC MCO 2024-02
|Participant Renewal of Medical Assistance Financial Eligibility
|April 25, 2024
|CHC-MCO 2024-01
|2024 CHC Agreement Complaint, Grievance, Fair Hearing, and Denial Notices Template Revisions
|January 4, 2024
2023
2022
|CHC-MCO 2022-01
|2022 CHC Agreement Complaint, Grievance, Fair Hearing, and Denial Notices Template Revision
|February 9, 2022
|CHC-MCO 2022-03
|Enterprise Incident Management (EIM) Reporting System Changes due to the August 2022 EIM Quarterly Release
|August 8, 2022
2021
|CHC-MC0 2021-01
|Updates to Prior Authorization Requirements for Certain Services during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
|July 15, 2021
|CHC-MCO 2021-03
|Participant Transitions between Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) and Community HealthChoices (CHC) Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) (REVISED January 21, 2022)
|November 15, 2021
|CHC-MCO 2021-04
|Financial Management Services (FMS) Reporting Requirements
|December 16, 2021
2020
|CHC-MCO 2020-01
|Need for Comprehensive Needs Reassessment Following a Lapse in Medical (MA) Long-Term Care (LTC) Eligibility (REVISED May 4, 2023)
|January 14, 2020
|CHC-MCO 2020-02
|Participant Transfer from CHC to Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) Waiver, ODP Base (MRX) Services of Facility ( REVISED November 14, 2024)
|March 2, 2020
|CHC-MCO 2020-03
|Compliance with Medical Assistance (MA) Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) Penalty Period Requirements
|July 14, 2020
|CHC-MCO 2020-04
|Housing Supports for CHC Participants
|August 5, 2020
|CHC-MCO 2020-06
|Type, Scope, Amount, Duration, and Frequency of Services
|November 13, 2020
|CHC-MCO 2020-07
|Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Compliance Procedures for the Participant-Directed Model
|December 7, 2020
2019
2018
|CHC-MCO 2018-01
|Nursing Facility Services - Hospital Reserved Bed Days
|April 6, 2018
|CHC-MCO 2018-02
|The Provision of Services in Personal Care Homes (PCH), Assisted Living Residences (ALR) and Domiciliary Care (Dom Care) Homes
|April 6, 2018
|CHC-MCO 2018-03
|Nursing Facility (NF) Claims - Other Medical Expenses (OME)
|May 14, 2018
|CHC-MCO 2018-04
|Exceptional Medical Equipment for Nursing Facility (NF) Residents
|May 14, 2018
|CHC-MCO 2018-05
|When Nursing Facilities (NF) Should Bill a CHC-Mangaed Care Organization (MCO), a Healthc\Choices (HC)-MCO, the Fee-for Service (FFS) Program, or a Hospice Provider
|June 25, 2018
Obsolete Memos
|CHC-MCO 2020-05
|2020 HCBS CAHPS Survey (OBSOLETE September 14, 2021)
|September 8, 2020
|CHC-MCO 2019-01
|2019 HCBS CAHPS Survey (OBSOLETE September 8, 2020)
|November 13, 2019
|CHC-MCO 2021-02
|2021 HCBS CAHPS Survey (OBSOLETE May 4, 2022)
|September 14, 2021
|CHC-MCO 2022-02
|Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS CAHPS®) Survey (OBSOLETE May 12, 2023)
|May 4, 2022