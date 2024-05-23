About Your Coverage FAQ

Search our CHIP Coverage page to find the list of health insurance companies offering CHIP for each county.
No. The insurance cards you receive look like any other card from the insurance provider you choose and do not have the CHIP logo on them.
For payment questions, you will need to call your CHIP provider and to find out what payment options they offer.
Absolutely. CHIP is real insurance from quality insurance providers that have offered health insurance products for decades. You can expect quality service, as well as a comprehensive benefit package.
CHIP is funded by three sources: the federal government, the state's general fund, and by a tax collected on cigarettes sold in Pennsylvania.
Note: For children in the reduced premium programs (those not qualifying for Free CHIP), the families will also pay a portion of the premium.
CHIP is only available to children and teens up to age 19. For other options, visit the PA Department of Insurance website or shop on the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace. When applying for CHIP online through the COMPASS website, you may also apply for yourself. Your application will automatically be forwarded to Medical Assistance (if you qualify) or to Pennie, Pennsylvania State Based Exchange to provide you with various insurance options.
During the month in which your child turns age 19, your local county assistance office (CAO) will review for Medical Assistance (Medicaid). Your child will remain enrolled in CHIP until the end of the month. Note: The CAO will contact you if additional information is needed. It is important that you cooperate with the CAO should they request any additional information to complete the application.
For additional options, please visit Pennie.
If you do not agree with this decision, contact the CSC at 1-877-395-8930 or 1-215-560-7226 in Philadelphia so that they can discuss their decision with you. After you talk to them, if you still do not agree with their decision, or if you choose not to call them to discuss the decision, you can complete the request for an appeal on the notice you received.
Yes, you may choose another CHIP insurance provider that provides insurance in your county of residence.
If you wish to change companies, please contact CHIP at 800-986-KIDS (5437) to request the change. They can transfer your application to the new company that you select. Also, if you wish to stay with your current Primary Care Physician, please call your physician to be sure that he/she participates with the new CHIP insurance provider which you are considering.
If you lost your insurance card, don't panic! Simply contact your CHIP insurance provider and request a new card.
If you do not agree with this decision, contact the CSC at 1-877-395-8930 or 1-215-560-7226 in Philadelphia so that they can discuss their decision with you. After you talk to them, if you still do not agree with their decision, or if you choose not to call them to discuss the decision, you can complete the request for an appeal on the notice you received.