    Family Planning Services Providers

    If you are a Medical Assistance provider who offers family planning services, you can participate in the Family Planning Services program. No special enrollment is required, and you already know how to bill through Medical Assistance.

    The Family Planning Services program provides for family planning and certain family planning-related services, pharmaceuticals and supplies to men and women, who are not otherwise eligible for MA and meet both of the following:

    What Services are Covered?

    The following is a partial list of the services covered under the Family Planning Services program:

    • Office visits
    • Pregnancy Counseling
    • Pharmaceutical coverage for family planning drugs, IUDs, HPV vaccine and antibiotics for family planning-related conditions such as genito-urinary infections and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD)
    • Laboratory services
    • HIV and STD testing and treatment
    • Genetic counseling and testing
    • Male and female sterilization
    • Breast, reproductive and testicular cancer screening and education
    • Smoking Cessation Counseling

    Need Help?

    • Contact the Provider Service Center at 1-800-537-8862.

     