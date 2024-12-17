The Family Planning Services program provides for family planning and certain family planning-related services, pharmaceuticals and supplies to men and women, who are not otherwise eligible for MA and meet both of the following:
- Income at or below 215 percent of the Federal Poverty Limit
- Who are not pregnant
What Services are Covered?
The following is a partial list of the services covered under the Family Planning Services program:
- Office visits
- Pregnancy Counseling
- Pharmaceutical coverage for family planning drugs, IUDs, HPV vaccine and antibiotics for family planning-related conditions such as genito-urinary infections and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD)
- Laboratory services
- HIV and STD testing and treatment
- Genetic counseling and testing
- Male and female sterilization
- Breast, reproductive and testicular cancer screening and education
- Smoking Cessation Counseling
Need Help?
- Contact the Provider Service Center at 1-800-537-8862.
Additional Family Planning Information
Specific Coverage Updates
- MA Bulletin #01-24-13: MA Program Fee Schedule Updates For Certain Family Planning Procedure Codes
- MA Bulletin #01-24-06: Updates to the Family Planning Services Program Fee Schedule
- MA Bulletin #01-19-13: Family Planning Services Program
- MA Bulletin #01-15-15: Family Planning Services
Family Planning Pharmacy Formulary
Addtional Resources