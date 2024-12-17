This listing includes the effort to move local codes to national codes as pertinent to HIPAA compliance. Please note:
- The crosswalks attached to the bulletin list the local codes that were crosswalked to a national code.
- Local codes that were end-dated with no crosswalk to a national code may also be listed in the Medical Assistance bulletin and/or public notice.
- The effective date noted on this listing indicates the DATE OF SERVICE for which the national codes would be submitted for claims purposes. For dates of service prior to the effective date, the local codes would still be used to submit the claims. If prior authorizations were issued for services that listed the local codes, the services should continue to be submitted using the local codes.
- Since the codes were grouped into related services sets, a provider may need to search through several bulletins and attachments to find the sets that contain services related to their practice. For example, Healthy Beginnings Plus relates to multiple providers including Certified Registered Nurse Practitioners (CRNP) as well as a separate Bulletin related to other CRNP services.
Code Set
Effective Date
Bulletin
Anesthesia
July 1, 2004
|31-04-06
Anesthesia
July 1, 2004
|31-04-07
Ambulance
November 1, 2004
Updates to the Ambulance MAB 26-04-02
February 20, 2007
|26-07-01
Behavioral Health
October 1, 2005
Healthy Beginnings Plus
October 1, 2005
Home Health
October 1, 2005
FQHC/RHC
November 1, 2005
Revision to FQHC/RHC Crosswalk
April 1, 2007
Family Planning
November 1, 2005
Case Management
November 1, 2005
Laboratory
December 1, 2005
Medical Foster Care
November 1, 2005
Renal Dialysis Centers
November 1, 2005
Provider Mileage
December 1, 2005
Durable Medical Equipment and Medical Supplies
December 12, 2005
Medical Supplier / Hearing Aid Dispenser – PS 220
March 1, 2007
Addition of Orthotic/Prosthetic and Medical Supplies to MA fee schedule
December 12, 2005
Chiropractors
January 1, 2006
Occupational Therapy
January 1, 2006
Physicians
February 1, 2006
Midwives
February 1, 2006
CRNP's
February 1, 2006
Podiatrists
February 1, 2006
Birthing Centers
March 1, 2006
General Hospitals
July 17, 2006
Independent Med/Surg Clinics
March 1, 2006
Rehabilitation Hospitals/Units
July 17, 2006
Early Intervention
July 1, 2006
Hospice
February 1, 2006
Orthodontia
January 1, 2006
Cleft Palate
January 1, 2006
2004 HCPCS
February 7, 2005
Corrections to 2004 HCPCS MAB 99-05-04
February 7, 2005
2005 HCPCS
October 1, 2005
Corrections to 2005 HCPCS MAB 99-05-15
March 1, 2006
Hearing Aid Dispenser-220 Specialty Requirements
March 1, 2007
Hearing Aid Supply Services
March 1, 2007
Vision Services
March 1, 2010