    Local-to-National Crosswalk-Related Bulletins

    This listing includes the effort to move local codes to national codes as pertinent to HIPAA compliance. Please note:

    • The crosswalks attached to the bulletin list the local codes that were crosswalked to a national code.
    • Local codes that were end-dated with no crosswalk to a national code may also be listed in the Medical Assistance bulletin and/or public notice.
    • The effective date noted on this listing indicates the DATE OF SERVICE for which the national codes would be submitted for claims purposes. For dates of service prior to the effective date, the local codes would still be used to submit the claims. If prior authorizations were issued for services that listed the local codes, the services should continue to be submitted using the local codes.
    • Since the codes were grouped into related services sets, a provider may need to search through several bulletins and attachments to find the sets that contain services related to their practice. For example, Healthy Beginnings Plus relates to multiple providers including Certified Registered Nurse Practitioners (CRNP) as well as a separate Bulletin related to other CRNP services.

     

    Code Set

    Effective Date

    Bulletin

    Anesthesia

    July 1, 2004

    		31-04-06

    Anesthesia

    July 1, 2004

    		31-04-07

    Ambulance

    November 1, 2004

    26-04-02

    Updates to the Ambulance MAB 26-04-02

    February 20, 2007

    		26-07-01

    Behavioral Health

    October 1, 2005

    08-05-05 et.al

    Healthy Beginnings Plus

    October 1, 2005

    01-05-03 et.al

    Home Health

    October 1, 2005

    05-05-01

    FQHC/RHC

    November 1, 2005

    08-05-11

    Revision to FQHC/RHC Crosswalk

    April 1, 2007

    08-07-03

    Family Planning

    November 1, 2005

    08-05-09

    Case Management

    November 1, 2005

    21-05-03

    Laboratory

    December 1, 2005

    01-05-06 et.al

    Medical Foster Care

    November 1, 2005

    40-05-01

    Renal Dialysis Centers

    November 1, 2005

    30-05-03

    Provider Mileage

    December 1, 2005

    31-05-16 et.al

    Durable Medical Equipment and Medical Supplies

    December 12, 2005

    05-05-04 et. al

    Medical Supplier / Hearing Aid Dispenser – PS 220

    March 1, 2007

    01-07-03

    Addition of Orthotic/Prosthetic and Medical Supplies to MA fee schedule

    December 12, 2005

    25-05-03 et.al

    Chiropractors

    January 1, 2006

    15-05-02

    Occupational Therapy

    January 1, 2006

    17-05-02

    Physicians

    February 1, 2006

    31-06-05

    Midwives

    February 1, 2006

    33-06-01

    CRNP's

    February 1, 2006

    09-06-03

    Podiatrists

    February 1, 2006

    14-06-04

    Birthing Centers

    March 1, 2006

    47-06-01

    General Hospitals

    July 17, 2006

    01-06-05

    Independent Med/Surg Clinics

    March 1, 2006

    08-06-03

    Rehabilitation Hospitals/Units

    July 17, 2006

    01-06-06

    Early Intervention

    July 1, 2006

    00-06-04OCD

    Hospice

    February 1, 2006

    06-06-01 et.al

    Orthodontia

    January 1, 2006

    27-06-03 et.al

    Cleft Palate

    January 1, 2006

    27-06-03

    2004 HCPCS

    February 7, 2005

    99-05-04

    Corrections to 2004 HCPCS MAB 99-05-04

    February 7, 2005

    99-05-10

    2005 HCPCS

    October 1, 2005

    99-05-15

    Corrections to 2005 HCPCS MAB 99-05-15

    March 1, 2006

    99-06-02

    Hearing Aid Dispenser-220 Specialty Requirements

    March 1, 2007

    01-07-03 et. al

    Hearing Aid Supply Services

    March 1, 2007

    01-07-02 et. al

    Vision Services

    March 1, 2010

    18-10-02 et. al



     