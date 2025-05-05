Register for the Adult Community Autism Program (ACAP)

Overview

ACAP is a one-stop shop focused on continuity, flexibility, integration, and coordination of services for Pennsylvania adults living with Autism.ACAP is one of two programs in Pennsylvania specifically designed to help you, or the adult(s) with autism spectrum disorder that you care for, participate in your community in the way that you want to, based on your needs.

ACAP offers a comprehensive system of care to eligible Pennsylvanians living in Dauphin, Lancaster, Cumberland and Chester Counties. ACAP includes physical health, behavioral health, social, recreational, transportation, employment, therapeutic, educational, crisis, in-home support, and independent living services.

ACAP is administered by the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP), which is part of Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services.