Eligibility



To be eligible for long-term services, you must meet the financial eligibility and need criteria.

Needs Assessment

The IEB will schedule an in-person assessment for you, which is done in your home, in a hospital, or in a nursing facility — wherever you are. This will determine what services you need.

Completing an Application

The IEB will also help you complete a Medicaid application, which is sent to the county assistance office (CAO). A caseworker from the CAO might contact you for additional information if they have questions about your financial information. Once those things are completed, you will be notified by the department if you qualify for Medicaid services.