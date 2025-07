Payments were calculated for providers of Family Based Mental Health (FBMH) services, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services (PRS), Mobile Crisis services, and Intensive Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) who had encounters for services reported by the Behavioral Health HealthChoices Managed Care Organizations (BH-MCOs) (encounters are the reported claims the BH-MCOs paid for services provided). The below PROMISe Provider Type and Provider Specialty was used to determine the eligible providers:

11/115 was used to determine FBMH providers;

11/123 was used for PRS providers;

11/118 was used for Crisis providers; and

11/590, 11/591 and 11/592 were used for IBHS providers.

Additionally, Crisis providers must have been licensed to provide Mobile Crisis Individual Delivered, Mobile Crisis Team Delivered or Medical Mobile Crisis Team Delivered services. Depending on how a provider bills its claims, encounters could only be “hitting” one service location, thus the other service locations that are enrolled reflect no claims or encounters.