Sleep Safe

Purpose of the Toolkit

This toolkit helps Child Death Review (CDR) teams across Pennsylvania (PA) by providing protocols and resources specifically for reviewing cases of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID).

It is designed to complement the library of existing CDR resources provided by the NCFRP, and it emphasizes:

efficient, practical approaches to review SUID cases and

standardize the quality of data collected and entered into the National Fatality Review-Case Reporting System (NFR-CRS).

This toolkit provides CDR teams an opportunity for collective review so that each member can:

understand the CDR process,

how they fit in, and

what specific information will be needed from them for data entry.

All toolkit items can be downloaded and distributed at the discretion of CDR teams.

Although this toolkit was primarily developed for the review of SUID cases by CDR teams, its overall approach and many of the included resources can also be applied to the review of any child death, including those examined by child welfare agencies as part of PA’s Act 33 process.