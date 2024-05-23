Child Care Employees

The Consolidated Eligibility Letter System (CELS)

Disclaimer: The URL to access the Consolidated Eligibility Letter System (CELS) is no longer listed on this page. The Consolidated Eligibility Letter (CEL) is not required for owners, employees, or household members of a certified/licensed child care facility at this time. Formal notification of any changes about the CEL will be made through a policy announcement that we will share via our Certification Services News, (e-newsletter).



Child Care providers can sign up for the Certification Services News and other eNews at https://www.pakeys.org/enews/ .



Please note: All previously submitted CEL applications will continue to be processed by the Clearance Verification Unit (CVU). We appreciate your patience and understanding as the CVU works to fulfill CEL requests.