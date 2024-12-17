About Trauma Informed Care

The Office of Children, Youth and Families has developed and collected many trauma tools and resources that may be helpful for child welfare stakeholders and providers as they proceed on their trauma informed care continuum. These resources may be used for creating and sustaining trauma-informed programs, policies, and practices across the state, as well as improving collaboration with families to improve their involvement. These resources may also be useful to families that are served through the child welfare and juvenile justice community.