A Guide for Health Care



The Pennsylvania eHealth Partnership is responsible, under Act 76 of 2016, for the creation and maintenance of Pennsylvania's secure health information exchange, known as the PA Patient & Provider Network, or P3N.

For you as a health care provider, the P3N improves and coordinates patient care by helping you to find your patients' medical records—in real time—anywhere on the P3N network.

In order to participate in the P3N and statewide health information exchange, a health care provider must first connect to a certified regional network, called a health information organization, or HIO.

Five certified HIOs currently operate within Pennsylvania. Information about these HIOs—including contacts, provider types served, structure, services provided, service areas, and financial/fee structure—is linked below. The information provided is based on questionnaires completed by the HIOs; you should contact each HIO for the most current information.

The decision about which HIO to choose is entirely up to you. However, the DHS eHealth Partnership, which administers the P3N, recommends that you keep the following questions in mind as you pursue an affiliation: