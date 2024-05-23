Beginning on September 23, 2024, an applicant or provider can apply for a CEL using the Consolidated Eligibility Letter System (CELS). The CEL will indicate that the applicant is ‘eligible’ to work or ‘ineligible’ to work with children.

Prospective or current child care employees who need their criminal background checks renewed or need the initial background checks will go to the CELS website to apply using the new Consolidated Eligibility Letter System (CELS). The applicant or provider will identify on the application where the CEL should be sent.