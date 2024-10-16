Shapiro Administration Reminds Pennsylvanians with Disabilities of Available Resources to Help Eligible Voters Make Their Voices Heard 

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Val Arkoosh joined representatives from Self Advocates United as 1, the Arc of Pennsylvania, and Disability Rights Pennsylvania to share resources that are available to help eligible Pennsylvanians with disabilities prepare for the November 5 General Election and exercise their right to vote.

“DHS works every day to help Pennsylvanians with disabilities live independently among family, friends, and neighbors so they may fully participate in that community. That includes doing our civic duty by exercising our right to vote,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “The right to vote is core to our democracy, and all Pennsylvanians should know that their right is honored and protected here in our Commonwealth, and resources are available for voters with disabilities to make sure they have what they need to cast their vote in this November’s election.”

Resources and accommodations are available at all steps of the voting process to make voting accessible for Pennsylvanians with disabilities.

Accommodations When Registering to Vote

Voters with disabilities are permitted to use an assister to help complete their voter registration application, to apply for and return a mail ballot, and to vote in person at the polls. If assistance is used when registering to vote, you must indicate the assister ’s name and contact information on the voter registration application.

Accommodations When Voting By Mail

Voters who prefer to vote by mail are also able to get help applying for and delivering a mail ballot through a Designated Agent. When using a Designated Agent, voters with disabilities can elect to have this individual submit their application for a mail ballot and return the completed ballot on their behalf. A Designated Agent form can be downloaded from the Department of State’s (DOS) website or can be provided by your county elections office. Voters with disabilities can also request an accessible remote ballot when applying to vote by mail.

Accommodations When Voting In-Person on Election Day

When voting in-person on Election Day, a number of accommodations are available. Voters with disabilities can have a person help them vote as long as the person is not the voter’s employer or union representative or a Judge of Elections. Counties are also required to ensure that their voting systems have at least one accessible voting option, which can include auditory assistance, visual aids, and tactile keyboards, among others.

When arriving at their polling place, voters with disabilities should tell poll workers that they need assistance with voting, and poll workers will have the voter fill out a Declaration of Need of Assistance form and will review accessible voting options available. The DOS website provides video demonstrations of accessible voting systems in each county to help voters prepare for and what to expect when voting in person on Election Day. Voters also can find their polling place location and see if it is accessible on the DOS website.

Disability Rights Pennsylvania can also assist Pennsylvanians with disabilities to navigate and remove potential barriers to voting by calling 1-800-692-7443 leading up to Election Day.

Pennsylvanians with disabilities and older adults are also eligible for a number of free or reduced-fare transit and shared ride programs around Pennsylvania to assist people with limited mobility or barriers to accessing transit programs. These resources can assist on Election Day and with appointments and other needs throughout the year.

Whether Pennsylvanians vote in person or by mail ballot, here are some important dates to remember leading up to the November 5 General Election:

Monday, Oct. 21 is the last day to register to vote. You can apply on the Department of State's website.

Tuesday, Oct. 29 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot.

Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8:00 PM is the deadline to return completed mail ballots. Your county elections office must receive your mail ballot by 8:00 PM on Election Day for it to count. The polls are open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Nov. 5. If you are in line by 8:00 PM, you can vote.

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, including mail ballots, call the Department of State's year-round voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA, visit vote.pa.gov, or follow #ReadytoVotePA on social media.