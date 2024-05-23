Mail-in and Absentee Ballot

What’s the annual mail-in ballot request?

You now have the option to request to be added to the annual mail-in ballot request list where you'll receive an application to renew your mail-in ballot request each year. Once your request is approved, you will automatically receive ballots for the remainder of the year, and you do not need to submit an application for each election.



Learn more about the annual mail-in ballot request.

Designate an Agent for Third Party Ballot Delivery

If you have a disability that prevents you from applying in person for your mail ballot or delivering your mail ballot, you may designate an agent to deliver your ballot materials for you. You must designate someone in writing using the Authorize a Designated Agent Form or a form provided by your county.

Accessible Remote Ballot Marking Solution for Mail Voting



The Department of State is committed to increasing accessibility for voters with disabilities. Pennsylvania voters with disabilities now have the opportunity to mark their absentee or mail-in ballot electronically. Learn more about the accessible remote ballot marking solution.

How do I vote and return my mail-in or absentee ballot?



Below are general steps on how to vote, prepare, and return your mail ballot. Be sure to follow the instructions included with your ballot. Contact your county election office if you have any questions.

Under Pennsylvania law, voters must return their own ballots. The only exceptions to this are for voters with a disability who have designated someone in writing to deliver their ballot.