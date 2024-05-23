Is there an accessible voting system at my polling place?

Every polling place in Pennsylvania must have at least one accessible voting system. Sometimes this is the general voting system used by all voters. It may be a separate system with features such as audio, tactile keys, and other assistive technology.



How do I get assistance at the polling place?

If you need help voting due to a disability, you may bring a person of your choice to assist you in the voting process. There are a few restrictions on who you may bring, including that you may not choose a person who is:



A Judge of Elections



Your union representative

Your employer



The first time you have someone help you vote, the election officials at your polling place will ask you to complete and sign a form called a Declaration of Need of Assistance. After the first time, your registration record will note that you completed the form. This declaration is also available in 10 different langauges including Spanish and Traditional Chinese.



Designated Agent Form

If you have a disability that prevents you from applying in person for your mail ballot or delivering your mail ballot, you may designate someone else to deliver your ballot materials for you. You must designate the person in writing using the Designated Agent Form (also available in 10 different languages including Spanish PDF form and Chinese PDF form) or a form provided by your county.







What if I have a permanent disability?

If you have a permanent disability, you can apply to be added to the permanent absentee voter list by submitting an absentee ballot application. If your application is accepted, you will receive absentee ballots for all elections that take place during the rest of the year. You will also receive an annual absentee ballot application every year.

If your county board of elections says your polling place inaccessible, you can vote by alternative ballot.

Voting by Alternative Ballot

An alternative ballot is a paper ballot that you get in the mail and return to your county election office. If you are over 65 years of age or have a disability, and your polling place is not accessible, you may be able to vote with an alternative ballot by mail. Find out if you can vote an alternative ballot instead of voting in-person at a polling place.

Accessible Remote Ballot Marking Solution



The Department of State is committed to increasing accessibility for voters with disabilities. Pennsylvania voters with disabilities now have the opportunity to mark their absentee or mail-in ballot electronically. Learn more about the accessible remote ballot marking solution.