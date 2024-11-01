Shapiro Administration Announces Start of the 2024-25 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Season

Home heating assistance application period runs from November 4, 2024, to April 4, 2025.

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh and Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) Chairman Stephen DeFrank visited Camp Curtin YMCA and the Harrisburg Area Food Pantry this week to announce the start of the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) application process for the 2024-25 season.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program administered by DHS that helps qualified Pennsylvanians pay their home heating bills during the winter months. Assistance is available for both renters and homeowners. The LIHEAP application period for cash and crisis grants is open from November 4, 2024, to April 4, 2025.

“Every Pennsylvanian deserves the dignity and peace of mind of knowing they can heat their homes and keep themselves and their families warm and safe during the darkest and coldest months of the year,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “LIHEAP helps hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians each year by providing cash or crisis grants to help them heat their homes. I encourage anyone who may need help with heating costs this winter to apply for LIHEAP today and keep your home safe through the cold months.”

LIHEAP assistance is available in the form of cash or crisis grants which are distributed directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider. Individuals or households do not have to repay assistance. The minimum LIHEAP cash grant is $200, and the maximum cash grant is $1,000. Individuals and households may receive one cash grant per LIHEAP season.

Separately, Pennsylvanians who qualify for a LIHEAP crisis grant will be eligible for a minimum grant of $25 and a maximum grant of $1,000. Individuals and households are eligible for a crisis grant if they meet the income guidelines and are in jeopardy of having their heating utility service terminated, have already had their heating utility service terminated, or who are out of or have less than two weeks’ worth of deliverable fuel, such as fuel oil, propane, coal, or wood. Households may apply for and be eligible for more than one crisis grant – up to the $1,000 maximum – if they experience more than one emergency per LIHEAP season.

Households must apply for LIHEAP each year, so if an individual was approved or denied previously, DHS encourages them to apply again for the 2024-25 season. Individuals and families are financially eligible for LIHEAP if their incomes are at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Limit. For an individual, that is a gross income of $22,590 per year, and for a family of four, that is a gross income of $46,800 per year.

In addition, the PA PUC and DHS recently announced a new data sharing partnership so that individuals can more easily enroll in other utility payment assistance programs. When they apply for LIHEAP, an individual can opt-in to allow DHS to share their application information with their utility companies that offer other assistance programs. The companies will then be able to determine if the individual is eligible for additional programs to help them pay for utilities.

“With the onset of the colder months, our priority remains clear: ensuring that all Pennsylvanians have the resources they need to stay warm and safe,” said PUC Chairman DeFrank. “This year's LIHEAP enhancements and our new data sharing option will not only ease the burden of application processes but also strengthen the bridge to crucial utility support programs, making comprehensive energy assistance more accessible than ever."

During the 2023-24 LIHEAP season, 302,356 households statewide received $113,068,913 in LIHEAP cash benefits, and these households received an average season benefit of $374. Approximately 115,614 households statewide received $63,355,913 in LIHEAP crisis benefits, and these households received an average payment of $548.

The YMCA is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Across the US, 2,700 Ys engage 21 million men, women, and children – regardless of age, income, or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.

"The Harrisburg Area YMCA provides a community hub where the citizens of Harrisburg can access important services through our programs, and the programs of our partners like the Harrisburg Area Food Pantry," said Eric Rothermel, YMCA Vice President of Government Relations. "Thanks to programs like LIHEAP, our community can find even more relief in the coldest months to help them live healthier, fuller lives. We're proud to be here today to celebrate our shared mission - the care and keeping of individuals and families in Pennsylvania."

Harrisburg Area Food Pantry (HAFP) supports those in the greater Harrisburg area who are experiencing food insecurity by providing emergency food assistance, based on household size, to individuals and families every 30 days. HAFP, located in the Camp Curtin YMCA building in Uptown Harrisburg, is one of the largest food pantries in the area by number of people served, and it is one of the few pantries that provides access to emergency food assistance Monday through Friday and one Saturday every month.

Pennsylvanians can apply for LIHEAP and other public assistance programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) online at www.dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS or by phone at 1-866-550-4355. Pennsylvanians do not need to know their own eligibility to apply.

More information about LIHEAP is available on DHS’ website at dhs.pa.gov/liheap.