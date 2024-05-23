Apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

About LIHEAP

LIHEAP helps families living on low incomes pay their heating bills in the form of a cash grant. Households in immediate danger of being without heat can also qualify for crisis grants.



The cash grant is a one-time payment sent directly to your utility company or fuel provider to be credited on your bill. These grants range from $300 to $1,000 based on household size, income, and fuel type.

Approved applicants will receive a one-time grant that does not need to be repaid.