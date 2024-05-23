Apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

About LIHEAP
LIHEAP helps families living on low incomes pay their heating bills in the form of a cash grant. Households in immediate danger of being without heat can also qualify for crisis grants.
The cash grant is a one-time payment sent directly to your utility company or fuel provider to be credited on your bill. These grants range from $300 to $1,000 based on household size, income, and fuel type.
Approved applicants will receive a one-time grant that does not need to be repaid.
Eligibility
Find out if you qualify for assistance.
To receive LIHEAP assistance:
- You must meet income guidelines
- You don't have to be on public assistance
- You don't need to have an unpaid heating bills
- You can rent or own your home
Income Requirements
Here are the LIHEAP income requirements for 2023-2024
|Household Size
|Income Limit
|1
|$21,870
|2
|$29,580
|3
|$37,290
|4
|$45,000
|5
|$52,710
|6
|$60,420
|7
|$68,130
|8
|$75,840
|9
|$83,550
|10
|$91,260
For every additional person, add $7,710.
Crisis Grants
Households experiencing a heating crisis may be eligible for additional benefits through the LIHEAP crisis program. Emergency situations include:
- Broken heating equipment or leaking lines that must be fixed or replaced;
- Lack of fuel;
- The main heating source or second heating source (a source that is used to operate the main heating source or used if the main heating source is not working) has been completely shut-off;
- The danger of being without fuel (less than a 15-day supply); and,
- The danger of having utility.
Tips & Resources for Staying Warm
- Turn down. Seal off. Save up.
Home heating costs are a big part of a household budget. With a little planning, you'll be better protected from the cold.
- Insulation Institute
Click "I'm A Homeowner" for home insulation basics that can help save money on heating and cooling.
- U.S. Department of Energy
Find weatherization tips, information on saving electricity and fuel, and more.
- Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission
Provides resources to help keep Pennsylvanians warm throughout the winter.
- $1 Energy Fund
If you live outside Philadelphia, find information on programs that could help you pay your bill.
- Utility Emergency Services Fund
If you live in Philadelphia, find information on a program that could help you pay your utility bill.
How to apply
The 2023-2024 LIHEAP season is now closed.
Applications will be posted when the 2024-2025 LIHEAP season opens later this year.
Frequently Asked Questions
The 2023-2024 LIHEAP application period for both cash and crisis grants is open from November 1, 2023, to April 5, 2024.
Contact LIHEAP
For Crisis Situations
Assistance with home heating crisis situations is available 24 hours a day. In most counties, you should contact your county assistance office.