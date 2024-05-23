Skip to main content

    Apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

    The Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP) provides cash grants to help Pennsylvania families pay their heating bills. 

     

    The 2023-2024 LIHEAP season is now closed.  

    About LIHEAP

    LIHEAP helps families living on low incomes pay their heating bills in the form of a cash grant. Households in immediate danger of being without heat can also qualify for crisis grants.   

    The cash grant is a one-time payment sent directly to your utility company or fuel provider to be credited on your bill. These grants range from $300 to $1,000 based on household size, income, and fuel type.  

    Approved applicants will receive a one-time grant that does not need to be repaid. 

    Eligibility

    Find out if you qualify for assistance.

    To receive LIHEAP assistance: 

    • You must meet income guidelines 
    • You don't have to be on public assistance 
    • You don't need to have an unpaid heating bills 
    • You can rent or own your home   

    Income Requirements

    Here are the LIHEAP income requirements for 2023-2024 

    Household Size Income Limit
    1 $21,870 
    2 $29,580 
    3 $37,290 
    4 $45,000
    5 ​$52,710
    6 $60,420
    7 ​$68,130
    8 $75,840
    9 ​$83,550
    10 ​$91,260

    For every additional person, add $7,710.

    Crisis Grants

    Households experiencing a heating crisis may be eligible for additional benefits through the LIHEAP crisis program. Emergency situations include: 

    • Broken heating equipment or leaking lines that must be fixed or replaced;
    • Lack of fuel;
    • The main heating source or second heating source (a source that is used to operate the main heating source or used if the main heating source is not working) has been completely shut-off;
    • The danger of being without fuel (less than a 15-day supply); and,
    • The danger of having utility.

    How to apply

    Applications will be posted when the 2024-2025 LIHEAP season opens later this year.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    The 2023-2024 LIHEAP application period for both cash and crisis grants is open from November 1, 2023, to April 5, 2024.

    Households experiencing a heating crisis may be eligible for additional benefits through the LIHEAP crisis program. If your main heating source is broken, in danger of being shut off, or is currently shut off, you may be eligible. 

    These grants range from $300 to $1,000 based on household size, income, and fuel type. 

    Contact LIHEAP

    For Crisis Situations

    Assistance with home heating crisis situations is available 24 hours a day. In most counties, you should contact your county assistance office.

    LIHEAP Hotline

    Call the hotline Monday through Friday at 1-866-857-7095. Individuals with hearing impairments can call 711.

    LIHEAP TTY Hotline

    For hearing impaired

    Contact Your County Assistance Office (CAO)

    For questions or additional information contact your local County Assistance Office (CAO).

