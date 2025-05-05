Starting on September 1, 2025

Starting on September 1, 2025, the federal government’s rules on how long certain people can receive SNAP benefits are changing.

Under these new federal rules, to keep or become eligible for SNAP benefits certain people will have to meet SNAP work requirements that include working, volunteering, or participating in an education or training program for at least 20 hours a week (or 80 hours each month) AND report that you are meeting these work requirements.

These rules apply to you if you:

Are between 18-54 years old;

Do not have a dependent child under 18; and,

Are considered physically and mentally able to work

Pennsylvania no longer qualifies for waivers of these rules by county or municipal jurisdiction because of a change in the federal law. Certain people may be exempt from these requirements. Learn more about SNAP work requirements exemptions and how you can let us know if you meet one.