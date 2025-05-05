Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Choking Prevention

    The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services formed a taskforce around choking and dysphagia in May 2024. This initiative was launched in response to a rise in preventable choking incidents and choking-related deaths among Pennsylvanians.

    The goal of this webpage is to provide resources and information to help Pennsylvanians reduce their risk of choking events and deaths. 

    The content of this page is to provide general information and tools. The information and material should not be a substitute for individualized, regular medical care.

    Educational Resources
    Risk Screenings
    Food Texture Modification Reference Photos

    Educational Resources

    These documents offer practical tools and educational resources to help reduce the risk of choking events. These resources are designed to support caregivers and providers for a safe mealtime environment for individuals at increased risk of choking.

    One-page references

    These are easy-to-read, printable reference sheets designed for quick access and everyday use. These resources can be used in staff offices, for caregiver training, or on-the-go review.

    Risk Screenings

    Risk Screenings

    Choking Screening List Thumbnail

    DHS Choking Screening

    This checklist can be used by anyone to informally evaluate an individual’s risk and inform on whether a formal evaluation should be completed by a medical professional. This screening is not a substitute for medical care. Remember: it is better to be safe than sorry. If you have concerns about an individual’s choking risk, take steps to mitigate as soon as possible and reach out to a medical professional.

    Download Choking Screening PDF
    Eating, drinking and swallowing checklist thumbnail

    Eating, Drinking, and Swallowing Checklist

    This checklist can be used by anyone to informally evaluate an individual’s risk and inform on whether a formal evaluation should be completed by a medical professional. This screening is not a substitute for medical care. Remember: it is better to be safe than sorry. If you have concerns about an individual’s choking risk, take steps to mitigate as soon as possible and reach out to a medical professional.

    Download Eating, Drinking, and Swallowing Checklist
    Skills Observation Checklist thumb

    Skills Observation Checklist- Preparing a specialized diet

    This checklist can be used to evaluate the knowledge of new staff, or to evaluate existing staff on diet preparation whenever an individual’s diet changes due to dysphagia or choking risk.

    Download Skills Observation Checklist

    Food Texture Modification Reference Photos

    Food Texture Modification Reference Photos

    These plated food consistency photos serve as an example of how one meal looks when modified for different individuals with different needs. These photos can be used in conjunction with provider developed caregiver training and/or be printed and used as a physical resource in the home or office to support caregivers to properly prepare meals in a way that ensures health and safety.

    pureed

    Pureed

    Pureed
    Mince Moist Diet

    Mince Moist Diet

    Mince Moist Diet
    1/4 inch bite size

    1/4 Inch Bite Size

    1/4 Inch Bite Size
    1/2 inch bite size

    1/2 Inch Bite Size

    1/2 Inch Bite Size
    1 inch bite size

    1 Inch Bite Size

    1 Inch Bite Size
    Whole Regular

    Whole Regular Size

    Whole Regular Size