Shapiro Administration Announces Additional Assistance for Victims of Tropical Storm Debby

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) today announced that additional assistance is available for Pennsylvanians who are continuing to recover from Tropical Storm Debby in August 2024.

DHS’ Division of Emergency Planning and Response (DEPR) has been providing disaster response services since September 2024 for survivors of Tropical Storm Debby. Today, DHS is partnering with the Community Action Association of Pennsylvania (CAAP) to coordinate direct case management services to survivors with ongoing, unmet needs.

“Through our emergency planning and response team, DHS is responsible for helping people with feeding, sheltering, disability accessibility and integration, animal care and safety, and family reunification,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “None of us want to be in an emergency situation, but disaster can strike at any time. When it does, DHS is ready to help, so if you need assistance, please reach out.”

Any individual who lives in Lycoming, Potter, Tioga, or Union counties and still has unmet disaster response needs caused by Tropical Storm Debby can call 211 to be connected to a case manager in their area who can assist them with unmet disaster related needs and connect them with resources and supplies needed to make a full recovery.

Case Managers will support and connect survivors with resources and supplies to rebuild homes, obtain household goods, and connect them to other community resources that can help individuals and families recover. Case Managers can also help survivors navigate the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) appeals process.

“The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is hard at work each day, collaborating with our municipal, state, and federal partners to provide recovery assistance to the victims of Tropical Storm Debby,” said PA Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield. “Even though Tropical Storm Debby hit the Commonwealth nine months ago, the effects of this disaster on Pennsylvanians and their communities are ongoing. In addition to the federal grant and loan support secured by the Shapiro Administration, these additional services from DHS show the Administration’s commitment to be there for Pennsylvanians until recovery is complete.”

The Shapiro Administration continues to lead bipartisan efforts to help Pennsylvanians recover from devastating flooding since Debby impacted the Commonwealth in August 2024. Governor Shapiro and federal leaders previously secured Individual Assistance (IA) grants and U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses in Clearfield, Indiana, Lycoming, Potter, Tioga, and Union counties. Through the IA grant program, FEMA has already distributed over $14 million to 1,170 Pennsylvanians in those counties. Governor Shapiro also requested and received federal Public Assistance (PA) grants to cover eligible costs for damages to public infrastructure incurred by the state, county and municipal governments, and certain critical non-profits in Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Indiana, Lycoming, Potter, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

In response to the disaster, Governor Shapiro also issued a Commonwealth proclamation of disaster emergency for 21 counties on August 9, 2024, and amended it to 28 counties on August 20, 2024, to provide immediate response and recovery assistance to affected Pennsylvanians. The Governor’s disaster declaration allowed the Commonwealth to quickly draw down funding and provide state agencies with the resources needed to assist counties and municipalities with ongoing recovery efforts. Immediately following the flooding, in Tioga County, PEMA quickly established a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) to provide resources for flood victims and deployed a 19-member multi-agency state Incident Management Team (PA-IMT) to assist with recovery support operations.

More information about the Commonwealth’s disaster response programs can be found on DHS’ website and PEMA’s website.