The FFPSA requires trauma-informed practice along the full continuum of child welfare services.

Eligible services and programs must be “provided under an organizational structure and treatment framework that involves understanding, recognizing, and responding to the effects of all types of trauma and in accordance with recognized principles of a trauma-informed approach and trauma-specific interventions to address trauma’s consequences and facilitate healing” (Children’s Bureau, 2018). Residential programs approved as Qualified Residential Treatment Programs (QRTPs) must use an appropriately staffed trauma-informed treatment model that meets the behavioral health care needs of child and youth residents (Children’s Bureau, 2018).

Upon admission to a QRTP, a functional assessment must be completed by a “Qualified Individual” who is neither employed by the title IV-E agency nor affiliated with any QRTP, although there are options for states to request a waiver of these requirements (Children’s Bureau, 2018). The functional assessment must indicate the QRTP is the most appropriate setting for reimbursement to continue past the 14th day of care (Children's Bureau, 2018)