    Healthy Ways to Cope with Stress

    Feeling emotional and nervous or having trouble sleeping and eating can all be normal reactions to stress. Here are some healthy ways you can deal with stress:

    • Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including those on social media. It’s good to be informed but hearing about the traumatic event constantly can be upsetting. Consider limiting news to just a couple of times a day and disconnecting from phone, tv, and computer screens for a while.
    • Take care of yourself. Eat healthy, exercise, get plenty of sleep, and give yourself a break if you feel stressed out.
    • Take care of your body.
    • Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
    • Talk to others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling. Share your problems and how you are feeling and coping with a parent, friend, counselor, doctor, or pastor.
    • Connect with your community- or faith-based organizations.
    • Avoid drugs and alcohol. These may seem to help, but they can create additional problems and increase the stress you are already feeling.
    • Recognize when you need more help. If problems continue or you are thinking about suicide, talk to a psychologist, social worker, or professional counselor.
    Check out Taking Care of Your Emotional Health for more information and resources.

    Other resources

    Trauma-Informed Yoga for Child Welfare Professionals

    The instructor, Sarah Crisafi, is a child welfare professional who found yoga as a way to understand and relieve her stress response.

    The first hour is geared around learning, and the last hour is putting learning into practice (experiential learning through yoga). You also receive tools to take off the mat and into your work. No yoga experience necessary. All yoga and postures are optional, as there is a focus on self-care, and taking care of one's own body. These sessions were part of the 2021 Child Welfare Workforce Development Month. We hope you'll continue to build in time to experience the extraordinary benefits of trauma-informed yoga.