FAQ: ​Behavioral Health Rehabilitation Services



Process

13. Under some circumstances during the summer, a child may participate in a week-long day camp for 30 hours. The child is recommended to receive 15 hours per week. Can a TSS worker provide 30 hours/week during week one for the child's camp?

No, the provider may not render services other than as specified in the treatment plan and as authorized. However, the provider could submit a request seeking authorization to provide increased hours for that week, if there is a prescription for the increased hours.

14. Can a TSS worker provide a modified number of hours for the rest of the month up to 60 total hours?

No, services must be rendered per week as specified in the treatment plan and as authorized. Because TSS is authorized to afford therapeutic intervention in accordance with specific objectives, goals, and activities as developed by the team and set forth in the treatment plan, it is not appropriate to decrease (or increase) hours in one week because services were provided in an amount higher (or lower) than authorized in a previous week.

15. A parent calls our agency requesting TSS. We do not accept the referral and direct them to the county. Do we still have any responsibility to record that request?

Per MA Bulletin 01-01-05," Revisions to Policies and Procedures Relating to Mobile Therapy, Behavior Specialist Consultant, and Therapeutic Staff Support," the entity to which the request was made must maintain a record of the date of the request. It is suggested that the agency forward a copy of the record to the county. If a provider cannot schedule an evaluation promptly, it should not accept the referral for an evaluation, but should refer the family to the county MH/MR office for assistance in finding a provider.

16. Are we allowed to say "the intake worker is not here" and not keep a record of the phone call or referral for the purpose of tracking the sixty days?

No, the entity to which the request was made must maintain a record of the date of the request regardless of whether or not it accepts the referral. If an intake worker is not available, the caller should be told when to call back (or when an agency representative will return the call). The agency must record the date, time and purpose of the call.

17. Can a child receive TSS/MT/BSC if he/she is involved in a partial hospitalization program given that the TSS/MT/BSC hours are delivered outside of the partial hospitalization program? Example: ("Johnny" attends PHP 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Can he receive TSS/MT/BSC after 3 p.m?)

In most cases, the needs of a child who participates in a partial hospitalization program should be met through the partial hospitalization program. In extraordinary circumstances, the prescriber may determine, based on the individual needs of the child or adolescent, that TSS, MT and/or BSC services are appropriate. In such cases, in the fee-for-service system, TSS services must be prior authorized, and MT and/or BSC services must be approved through DHS' Program Exception (PE) Process. In the behavioral health managed care delivery system, the request should be submitted through the authorization procedure established by the BH-MCO. If the request is approved as medically necessary, the services may be delivered during the time periods as authorized.

18. If a child is receiving Partial Hospitalization and TSS is prescribed, but MT and BSC are not prescribed, who writes the treatment plan and supervises the TSS worker?

TSS services must be incorporated into the child's overall treatment plan. There should be collaboration among all service providers for all services being rendered. The agency that employs the TSS worker is responsible for supervising the TSS worker.

19. Is the CASSP Coordinator signature required on the Plan of Care Summary if an ISPT meeting is not required?

The Plan of Care Summary is required to be submitted with the authorization or reauthorization packet regardless of whether the ISPT meeting is required or not. The provider is not required to obtain the signature of the CASSP Coordinator or another county mental health representative on the Plan of Care Summary. Per MA Bulletin 01-94-01, "Outpatient Psychiatric Services for Children Under 21 Years of Age," the provider should continue to send a copy of the Plan of Care Summary to the county mental health/mental retardation representative, to facilitate the coordination among various child-serving agencies, even when ISPT meetings or input are not required.

20. After prior authorization has been sent in and during that 21-day waiting period, the child has been hospitalized for two to three weeks. Do we use the evaluation that was sent in, or send in the hospital evaluation for new prior authorization?

If an evaluation was conducted after the Prior Authorization request was submitted, the provider should submit a copy of the evaluation, along with the child's name and 10-digit MAID number via fax to the attention of the Mental Health Services Section at (717) 705-8179. This submission will not be considered a new Prior Authorization request but will be considered an amendment to the previous Prior Authorization request, and the 21-day Prior Authorization review period will not be extended.

21. Can the ISPT meeting and Psychological evaluation take place at the same time?

Part of the evaluation includes the gathering of information from individuals involved with the child, which may take place at the ISPT meeting. In addition, a separate individual face-to-face psychiatric/psychological evaluation with the child must occur.

22. Do all services recommended at the ISPT meeting need to start at the same time?

No, the services should start as specified in the prescription (not as recommended by the ISPT), which may include separate start dates for some or all services.

23. Under the 60-day standard, if a family does not show for an appointment, what should occur?

Any delay attributed to a "no show" or cancellation should be documented in the individual's record. The provider should reschedule the appointment as soon as possible.

24. What is the county's role in finding providers?

The role of the county is to assist the family in accessing services for children or adolescents who are enrolled in the county MH/MR program.

25. Can the provider refuse to perform an evaluation if services are not available?

An evaluation may not be delayed because the provider is unable to staff the case. In this case, the provider, with the family's approval, should perform the evaluation and then contact the county MH/MR program or BH-MCO for a referral to another provider.

26. Can a child have TSS or Mobile Therapy if they do not have MA, but an agency will pay for it?

Yes, there is no prohibition against provider rendering services to children or adolescents who are not enrolled in the MA Program. DHS will not pay for services rendered to a child or adolescent who is not an MA recipient.

27. Once a request for prior authorization has been approved, may the start of TSS services extend beyond 60 days from the date of the evaluation (since the evaluation must have been conducted within 60 days of the expected service start date)?

The department expects that evaluations will be conducted promptly so that services will be delivered within 60 days of the date services are first requested. The evaluation must be conducted no later than 60 days before the expected service start date. An unintended delay in service initiation beyond 60 days will not invalidate the authorization, as long as services begin within the authorization service period.

28. Once a request for prior authorization has been approved, when should service be initiated?

Each authorized BHR service is expected to begin no later than 60 days after the initial request for services unless the evaluation prescribes different time frames. Even if not provided, services will be considered to be initiated as authorized within 60 days of the initial request if services are documented to have been offered as authorized within the 60 days and: 1) the parent or recipient delays initiation of service; or 2) the amount of service offered is less than authorized and the family agrees that the amount offered is appropriate.

29. Can the number of hours (vs. units) be indicated on the Prior Authorization Notice forms issued to providers by Medical Assistance (MA)? Now that a specific formula is used by MA to calculate the exact number of units that will be authorized, it's hard for providers to tell exactly how many hours the number of units authorized equates to, since providers are provided with the exact formula now used by MA (i.e., providers are still using the 4.3 formula, therefore, arriving at requesting a different number of units than what MA is authorizing).

The notices issued to providers must specify the authorized number of units per month because the PROMISe™ system is programmed to calculate payment based on the number of units, not the number of hours. To determine the number of hours authorized per week: