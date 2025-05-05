The Provider Claim Inquiry window in the PROMISe™ Provider Portal is used to search claims, view original claims by ICN, and check the status of one or more claims. Regardless of submission media, you can retrieve all claims associated with your provider number. A search can be narrowed by specifying the ICN, recipient ID number, patient account number, date range, or claim status criteria. You can perform a search only for claims submitted by your provider number and service location(s).

Note: When performing a claim inquiry for claims submitted via a media other than the internet, please allow for processing time before the claim appears in the system. For example, if you submit your claims via paper, please allow 7 to 10 business days before performing a claim inquiry. Alternatively, you may also contact the Provider Service Center at 1-800-537-8862 to inquire on the status of claims.