2024 ODP Public Notices
- Final Rates for All ODP Funded Services
- Corrected Fee Schedule Rates for Select Services
- Summary of Public Comments and Responses Regarding Final 2024 Rates
- Proposed Adult Autism Waiver Rates, Rate Setting Methodology, and Adult Autism Waiver Amendment
- Proposed Consolidated, Community Living, and Person/Family Directed Support Waiver Rates, Rate Setting Methodology and Waiver Amendments
2023 ODP Public Notices
- Summary of Public Comments and Responses Regarding Proposed Rates for Services Impacted by 2023 Waiver Amendments
- Final Fee Schedule Rates for Select Services
2022 ODP Public Notices
- Final Rates for Consolidated, Community Living and P/FDS Waivers, Base-funding, and Residential Ineligible Effective in 2022
- Final Rates for the Adult Autism Waiver (AAW)
Proposed Notices and Public Comment Summaries:
- Summary of Public Comments and Responses Regarding Proposed Rates for Services Impacted by 2022 Waiver Amendments
- Summary of Public Comments and Responses Regarding the Proposed Rate Setting Methodology and Rates Effective in 2022 for the Consolidated, Community Living and P/FDS Waivers, Base-funding, and Residential Ineligible
- Proposed Rates for the Adult Autism Waiver (AAW)
- Summary of Public Comments and Responses Regarding the Proposed Rate Setting Methodology and Rates effective July 1, 2021 for the Adult Autism Waiver (AAW)
2021 ODP Public Notices
Temporary Fee Schedule Rates for Community Participation Support and Transportation Trip Services Funded Through the Consolidated, Community Living, Person/Family Directed Support and Adult Autism Waivers and the Community Intellectual Disability Base-Funded Program:
- Temporary Fee Schedule Rates for Community Participation Support and Transportation Trip Services Funded Through the Consolidated, Community Living, Person/Family Directed Support and Adult Autism Waivers and the Community Intellectual Disability Base-Funded Program
2020 ODP Public Notices
2019 ODP Public Notices
Proposed Fee Schedule Rates for Transportation Trip services funded through a participant-directed services model and Community Participation Support services in the Consolidated, Community Living and Person/Family Directed Support (P/FDS) waivers effective July 1, 2019:
- Open for Public Comment: Proposed Rates for Community Participation Support and Transportation Trip for Fiscal Year 2019-2020 - ODP Announcement 19-024
Final notice of the Fee Schedule Rates for Community Participation Support services funded through the Consolidated, Community Living and Person/Family Directed Support waivers and the Community Intellectual Disability Base-Funded Program:
- Fee Schedule Rates for Community Participation Support Services Funded Through the Consolidated, Community Living and Person/Family Directed Support Waivers and the Community Intellectual Disability Base-Funded Program
Final notice of the Fee Schedule Rates for Targeted Support Management and select services funded through the Consolidated, Community Living and Person/Family Directed Support (P/FDS) waivers and Department-established fees for residential ineligible services:
- Fee Schedule Rates for Targeted Support Management and select services funded through the Consolidated, Community Living and Person/Family Directed Support (P/FDS) waivers and Department-established fees for residential ineligible services
Proposed Fee Schedule Rates for Transportation Trip Services Funded Through the Adult Autism Waiver
2018 ODP Public Notices
Proposed Fee Schedule Rates for Transportation (Per Trip) Services Funded Through the Consolidated, Person/Family Directed Support and Community Living Waivers and the Community Intellectual Disability Base-Funded Program:
The Department of Human Services' (Department) final rate-setting methodology and Fee Schedule Rates for select services funded through the Community Living Waiver effective January 1, 2018:
- Rate Setting Methodology and Fee Schedule Rates for Services Funded Through the Office of Developmental Programs' Community Living Waiver
Proposed rate-setting methodology and Fee Schedule Rates for select services funded through the Community Living Waiver effective January 1, 2018:
- Proposed Rate Setting Methodology and Fee Schedule Rates for Services Funded Through the Office of Developmental Programs' Community Living Waiver
Fee Schedule Rates and Department-Established Fees for Consolidated, Community Living and Person/Family Directed Support Waivers Services, Targeted Support Management and the Community Intellectual Disability Base-Funded Program
- Final notice of the Fee Schedule Rates for Targeted Support Management and select services funded through the Consolidated, Community Living and Person/Family Directed Support waivers and Department-established fees for residential habilitation ineligible services
Public Notices Effective July 1, 2017
Proposed Notices:
Proposed Fee Schedule Rates and Department-Established Fees for Consolidated and Person/Family Directed Support Waivers Services, Targeted Service Management and the Community Intellectual Disability Base-Funded Program published Saturday, August 19, 2017:
Rate-Setting Methodology for Consolidated and Person/Family Directed Support Waiver-Funded and Base-Funded Services for Individuals Participating in the Office of Developmental Programs Service System published Saturday, August 19, 2017:
- Rate-setting Methodology
- Summary of Public Comments Received and ODP Responses Regarding the Proposed Rate Setting Methodology and Proposed Fee Schedule Public Notices
Final Notices:
Fee Schedule Rates and Department-Established Fees for Consolidated and Person/Family Directed Support Waivers Services, Targeted Service Management and the Community Intellectual Disability Base-Funded Program published Saturday, January 27, 2018:
Rate-Setting Methodology for Consolidated and Person/Family Directed Support Waiver-Funded and Base-Funded Services for Individuals Participating in the Office of Developmental Programs Service System published Saturday, January 27, 2018:
Public Notices Effective July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2017
Proposed Notices:
Proposed Fee Schedule Rates and Department-Established Fees for Consolidated and Person/Family Directed Support Waivers Services, Targeted Service Management and the Community Intellectual Disability Base-Funded Program published Saturday, June 25, 2016:
Rate-Setting Methodology for Consolidated and Person/Family Directed Support Waiver-Funded and Base-Funded Services for Individuals Participating in the Office of Developmental Programs Service System published Saturday, June 25, 2016:
Final Notices:
Fee Schedule Rates and Department-Established Fees for Consolidated and Person/Family Directed Support Waivers Services, Targeted Service Management and the Community Intellectual Disability Base-Funded Program published Saturday, January 28, 2017:
Rate-Setting Methodology for Consolidated and Person/Family Directed Support Waiver-Funded and Base-Funded Services for Individuals Participating in the Office of Developmental Programs Service System published Saturday, January 28, 2017: