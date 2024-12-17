Skip to agency navigation
    The Enterprise Case Management (ECM) implementation timeline spans multiple years. A new release schedule has been developed as stakeholders continue to work together, making strategic decisions about each subsystem within its phase(s).

    The following provides areas of completion, any anticipated phases, and an estimate for release among those remaining subsystems and offices. 

    Release 1:

    • Hearings and Appeals (H&A) Worker Portal – LIVE as of September 2024

    Release 2:

    • 2a: OCDEL (Early 2027)
    • 2b: OMHSAS (Summer 2027)
    • 2c: ODP and OLTL (Early 2029)

    Release 3: 

    • OLTL IEB – TBD

    Phase 2:

    • CW CM: Further details regarding the CW CM timeline will be added as they become available.

     