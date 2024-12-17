Nursing homes are licensed medical facilities that are inspected and licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. They must meet both state and federal regulations. There is third party reimbursement (Medicare and Medicaid) for those who qualify based on income.
PCHs and ALRs are residential facilities that offer personal care services, assistance and supervision to four or more persons. They are inspected and licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. A PCH or ALR must have a license in order to operate in Pennsylvania. There are state licensing regulations that apply to these settings that are aimed at protecting the health, safety, and well-being of the residents. There are no federal regulations for PCHs and ALRs. There is generally no third party reimbursement for PCHs and ALRs, but many of these settins accept residents of low income who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
This can depend on a variety of factors. For instance, an individual might become uncomfortable with living alone due to the possibility of falling, getting sick, safety issues, forgetting to take medications, loneliness, poor nutrition or the difficulty of taking care of household responsibilities. Your loved one may be unable to manage routine tasks and may be at great risk when they try. Family members may not be able to provide a safe level of care for this individual. The choice is yours. Help may be through either in-home supports provided in your loved one's own home, your local Area Agency on Aging, or through a facility-based option, such as a PCH.
There are a few ways that you can find out what services a particular facility offers. Contact the PCH or ALR and ask to see a description of services. This description of services will tell you exactly what services the home provides. Some of the services offered include assistance with eating/drinking, bathing/personal hygiene, arranging for and managing health care, doing laundry, using prosthetics and many other services. Finding out what services are available is very important in determining if the facility can meet the individual's needs. Each home is required to have a description of the services available. Ask to see a copy of the standard resident-home contract that will include the fee for each service offered by the setting.
Activities at PCH or ALR are developed to meet the needs of each resident. Some activities are conducted in groups to provide opportunities to socialize with others, while others are individual activities for each resident. Most activities usually occur on the grounds of the home, although some facilities are able to offer trips to interesting places in the community. Activities available are dependent upon which PCH you choose. This is a factor that you may want to check into when choosing a PCH or ALR for your loved one.
A resident who lives in a PCH has many rights, including:
- No discrimination because of race, color, religious creed, disability, handicap, ancestry, sexual orientation, national origin, age or sex.
- No neglect, intimidation, physical or verbal abuse, mistreatment, corporal punishment or discipline in any way.
- Treated with dignity and respect.
- Informed knowledge of the rules of the home and given 30 days written notice prior to the effective date of a new home rule.
- Access to a telephone in the home to make calls in privacy. Non-toll calls shall be without charge to the resident.
- The right to receive and send mail.
- Privacy of incoming and outgoing mail.
- The right to communicate privately with and access the local ombudsman.
- The right to practice the religion or faith of the resident's choice, or not to practice any religion or faith.
- He/she shall receive assistance in accessing health services.
- He/she shall receive assistance in obtaining and keeping clean, seasonal clothing.
- The right to access, review and request corrections to the resident's record.
- The right to furnish his/her room and purchase, receive, use and retain personal clothing and possessions.
- The right to leave and return to the home at times consistent with the home rules and the resident's support plan.
- The right to relocate and to request and receive assistance, from the home, in relocating to another facility.
- The right to freely associate, organize and communicate with others privately.
- He/she shall be free from restraints.
- He/she shall be compensated in accordance with state and federal labor laws for labor performed on behalf of the home.
- The right to receive visitors for a minimum of 12 hours daily, seven days per week.
- The right to privacy of self and possessions.
- The right to file complaints with any individual or agency and recommend changes in policies, home rules and services of the home without intimidation, retaliation or threat of discharge.
- The right to remain in the home, as long as it is operating with a license.
- The right to receive services contracted for in the resident-home contract.
- The right to use both the home's procedures and external procedures to appeal involuntary discharge.
- The right to a system to safeguard money and property.
- The right to choose his/her own health care providers.
- A resident may not be discriminated against because of race, color, religious creed, disability, ancestry, sexual orientation, national origin, age or sex.
- A resident may not be neglected, intimidated, physically or verbally abused, mistreated, subjected to corporal punishment or disciplined in any way. A resident must be free from mental, physical, and sexual abuse and exploitation, neglect, financial exploitation and involuntary seclusion.
- A resident shall be treated with dignity and respect.
- A resident shall be informed of the rules of the residence and given 30 days’ written notice prior to the effective date of a new residence rule.
- A resident shall have access to a telephone in the residence to make calls in privacy. Non-toll calls must be without charge to the resident.
- A resident has the right to receive and send mail. Outgoing mail may not be opened or read by staff persons unless the resident requests. Incoming mail may not be opened or read by staff persons unless upon the request of the resident or the resident’s designated person.
- A resident has the right to communicate privately with and access the local ombudsman.
- A resident has the right to practice the religion or faith of the resident's choice, or not to practice any religion or faith.
- A resident shall receive assistance in accessing health care services, including supplemental health care services.
- A resident shall receive assistance in obtaining and keeping clean, seasonal clothing. A resident’s clothing may not be shared with other residents.
- A resident and the resident's designated person, and other individuals upon the resident’s written approval shall have the right to access, review and request corrections to the resident's record.
- A resident has the right to furnish his living unit and purchase, receive, use and retain personal clothing and possessions.
- A resident has the right to leave and return to the residence at times consistent with the residence rules and the resident’s support plan.
- A resident has the right to relocate and to request and receive assistance, from the residence, in relocating to another facility.
- A resident has the right to freely associate, organize and communicate privately with his friends, family, physician, attorney and other persons.
- A resident shall be free from restraints.
- A resident shall be compensated in accordance with State and Federal labor laws for labor performed on behalf of the residence.
- A resident has the right to receive visitors at any time provided that the visits do not adversely affect other residents.
- A resident has the right to privacy of self and possessions. Privacy shall be provided to the resident during bathing, dressing, changing and medical procedures.
- A resident has the right to file complaints, grievances or appeals with any individual or agency and recommend changes in policies, residence rules and services of the residence without intimidation, retaliation or threat of discharge.
- A resident has the right to remain in the residence, as long as it is operating with a license.
- A resident has the right to receive services contracted for in the resident-residence contract.
- A resident has the right to use both the residence’s procedures and external procedures to appeal involuntary discharge.
- A resident has the right to a system to safeguard a resident’s money and property.
- A residence may require residents to use providers of supplemental health care services. When the residence does not designate, the resident may choose the supplemental health care service provider.
- The resident has the right to choose his primary care physician
The online Human Services Provider Directory lists all PCHs and ALRs licensed in Pennsylvania. This directory is updated on a regular basis. You can search by county/region, zip code, facility name or you can use the Sort By feature.
Yes. All PCHs are licensed by the Department of Human Services (DHS). PCHs also meet state and local health, fire and safety laws and regulations.
- PCH regulations are available to view at: 55 Pa.Code Chapter 2600 Personal Care Home Regulations
- ALR regulations are available to view at: 55 Pa. Code Chapter 2800. Assisted Living Residences
PCHs are not medical facilities, and they do not have to hire nurses or other medical staff. PCHs are required to hire staff who meet basic education requirements. PCHs must provide initial and ongoing training for staff.
ALRs are required to have a nurse on site or on-call and to have access to a dietician.
No. You should only be asked to pay for the care and services you receive. Whatever monies and possessions you have in addition to that remains yours.
Yes. Residents receiving SSIs are entitled to the same care and services as private pay residents receive.
There are a number of couples living in PCHs or ALRs who do not share the same health needs. Some homes can make accommodations for the couple; while others cannot. This depends on the PCH you choose.
DHS does not place or refer residents in PCHs or ALRs. The provider is responsible for admissions into the facility. The individual, or the individual's family and friends, select the facility of his/her choice.
Contact the appropriate DHS PCH Regional Licensing Office. Each regional office is assigned responsibility for certain counties in Pennsylvania. Regional licensing office staff investigate complaints about PCHs and ALRs that are operating without a required license from the Department of Human Services.