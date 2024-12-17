Nursing homes are licensed medical facilities that are inspected and licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. They must meet both state and federal regulations. There is third party reimbursement (Medicare and Medicaid) for those who qualify based on income.

PCHs and ALRs are residential facilities that offer personal care services, assistance and supervision to four or more persons. They are inspected and licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. A PCH or ALR must have a license in order to operate in Pennsylvania. There are state licensing regulations that apply to these settings that are aimed at protecting the health, safety, and well-being of the residents. There are no federal regulations for PCHs and ALRs. There is generally no third party reimbursement for PCHs and ALRs, but many of these settins accept residents of low income who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI).