    Office of State Inspector General

    Report Public Benefits Fraud

    Report suspected public benefits fraud using the form below. 

    Public Benefits Fraud Recipient Complaint Form

    ​The Office of State Inspector General is strongly committed to identifying and eliminating fraud in benefits programs, such as cash assistance, food stamps, child care, home energy assistance, and medical assistance.

    A complaint should be completed only if an individual has been issued benefits that you believe the individual was not entitled to receive. To ensure that your complaint is investigated thoroughly, please provide as much of the following information as possible.

    Note: All fields with a red asterisk (*) must be completed for the complaint to be processed. 

    The following information is optional. You may choose to remain anonymous, however, entering your contact information below allows the OSIG to contact you in the event additional information is required regarding your tip.