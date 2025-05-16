WATCH: Pennsylvania Direct Care Worker Shares Vital Importance of Governor Shapiro’s Proposed Workforce Investments

Greene County, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services recently met with direct care workers (DCWs) to discuss the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to the direct care workforce and hear what proposed investments in Governor Josh Shapiro’s 25-26 Budget would mean for Pennsylvanians.

DCWs are a lifeline for individuals who require assistance to live independently and families that may not be able to provide their loved ones with 24/7 care. Through Medicaid, older Pennsylvanians and adults with physical disabilities can choose how and where services are provided, known as the “participant-directed model,” and many choose to hire DCWs to help with the services, supports, and daily assistance they need to live safely in their homes.

“Direct care workers spend their lives working in service to others, but we know that especially when workers are employed directly by the individuals they are caring for, wages can be low and lead to turnover in this workforce that provides care for the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, like people with disabilities and older adults,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “The Shapiro Administration is committed to supporting this workforce and ensuring we have enough trained workers in the industries that will both fuel our growth, support career pathways and opportunities for advancement in home care, and help vulnerable Pennsylvanians get the care they need when they need it, where they want it.”

Direct care workforce shortages are one of the biggest challenges facing Pennsylvania. Governor Josh Shapiro has been focused on expanding our workforce, and his 25-26 Budget Proposal places a special emphasis on workforce development and investing in the future of our direct care workforce. His budget proposal makes strategic investments to attract, retain and sustain a skilled workforce by raising wages.

The proposed budget makes a common-sense investment of $21 million to increase direct care worker wages for those who provide services to adults with physical disabilities and older Pennsylvanians in the participant-directed model through Community HealthChoices. The investment includes a wage increase, paid time off for sick or personal leave, and increases access to affordable insurance for approximately 8,500 workers who are employed directly by the individual they care for as opposed to working through an agency.

WATCH DCW Megan Taylor discuss the importance of the work she does and how the proposed investments would help her: