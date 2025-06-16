WATCH: Washington County Direct Care Worker Shares Vital Importance of Governor Shapiro’s Proposed Workforce Investments

Linda Orndoff discusses how the Governor’s proposed $21 million investment would help direct care workers like her.

Coal Center, PA – The Department of Human Services recently met with direct care workers (DCWs) to discuss the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to the direct care workforce and hear how investments in Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 Proposed Budget would benefit the thousands of direct care workers who devote their lives to helping others.

Direct care workforce shortages are one of the biggest challenges facing Pennsylvania. That’s why the Governor’s budget proposal makes strategic investments to attract, retain and sustain a skilled workforce by raising wages.

The proposed budget makes a common-sense investment of $21 million to increase direct care worker wages for those who provide services to adults with physical disabilities and older Pennsylvanians in the participant-directed model through Community HealthChoices. The investment includes a wage increase, recognizes paid time off for sick or personal leave, and increases access to affordable insurance for approximately 8,500 workers who are employed directly by the individual they care for as opposed to working through an agency.

DCWs are a lifeline for individuals who require assistance to live independently and families that may not be able to provide their loved ones with 24/7 care. Through Medicaid, older Pennsylvanians and adults with physical disabilities can choose how and where services are provided, known as the “participant-directed model,” and many choose to hire DCWs to help with the services, supports, and daily assistance they need to live safely in their homes.

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to supporting this workforce and ensuring we have enough trained workers in the industries that will both fuel our growth, support career pathways and opportunities for advancement in home care, and help eligible Pennsylvanians get the care they need when they need it, where they want it,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “Direct care workers spend their lives working in service to others, but we know that especially when workers are employed directly by the individuals they are caring for, wages can be low and lead to turnover in this workforce that provides care for the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, like people with disabilities and older adults.”

“Participant-directed home care workers work directly for our participant, that way they have more control over who does the work for them and how much they work. We enable our participants to remain in their communities. I take care of my mom, and if it wasn’t for me taking care of her, she’d have to be in a home, she’s unable to do her daily tasks herself. It would mean a lot to get a raise,” said Linda Orndoff, a participant-directed home care worker.

