Shapiro Administration Highlights Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Resources for Older Pennsylvanians, Governor’s Proposed Investments in Behavioral Health Funding

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh and Department of Aging (PDA) Secretary Jason Kavulich today met with 200 Area Agency on Aging local service providers and others who work with older adults at the 2024 Aging and Behavioral Health Conference to discuss resources available for older Pennsylvanians experiencing mental health issues and substance use disorders. The Secretaries also highlighted behavioral health investments in Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2024-25 proposed budget, which provides much-needed funding for mental health, substance use, and crisis services across the Commonwealth.

“As Mental Health Awareness Month ends, it is important to remember that behavioral health issues are part of people’s lives year-round. All Pennsylvanians deserve timely access to compassionate treatment for mental health issues and substance use disorders delivered in an appropriate setting. This is especially true for older Pennsylvanians, who may not have the financial resources or social support if they experience a behavioral health crisis,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “The Shapiro Administration is committed to building and maintaining a robust system of behavioral health care that will help Pennsylvanians get quickly connected to care in their communities if they or a loved one is facing a crisis or simply needs someone to talk to.”

The proposed 2024-25 budget includes an additional $20 million for county mental health base funding for the second year in a row, an investment that supports services in every community of the Commonwealth and access to life-saving behavioral health care for uninsured and underinsured Pennsylvanians. Last year’s $20 million investment was the first new money to counties since 2008, and this additional investment continues Governor Shapiro’s commitment to support and reinforce this life-saving system of care.

Building on last year’s $5 million investment in the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, the 2024-25 budget proposal includes $10 million in state funding to support Pennsylvania’s 12 call centers and the trained, dedicated professionals who are available 24/7 to talk and text with Pennsylvanians who contact the Lifeline for help.

The budget also includes investments in crisis response, including $5 million to establish and maintain walk-in mental health crisis centers, with a focus on geographic areas that may not have a center. Walk-in centers play a pivotal role in providing immediate, accessible, and specialized care for individuals undergoing a mental health crisis. While more than 90 percent of 988 calls on average in Pennsylvania can be resolved over the phone, there are times when in-person support is needed to assist a person in crisis. This funding will support local response when a person calls 988 or a local crisis hotline and needs urgent, life-saving support.

“As we age, it’s important for us to keep tabs on our mental health and well-being. Many people think that feeling sad or depressed is a natural part of aging, but that is not the case. Depression is a serious condition that can be treated successfully and believing it is inevitable can prevent older adults from getting the help they need,” said Secretary Jason Kavulich. “We need to educate, reduce stigma and strengthen the infrastructure of behavioral health services, outreach and referral at the local level so that older adults can feel supported and continue to flourish and contribute to our communities.”

Governor Shapiro’s 2024-25 proposed budget includes $11.7 million for PDA to begin implementation of Aging Our Way, PA, Pennsylvania’s 10-year strategic plan to improve service infrastructure for older adults.

Hosted by the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging, the two-day conference, themed “Focusing Forward: Strengthening Area Agencies on Aging Support of Older Adults with Behavioral Health Challenges,” was developed to provide concrete guidance on how to improve access to mental health and substance use disorder services for the older adults they serve. Speakers and panelists included national, state and local behavioral health experts and service providers, covering topics such as understanding depression, anxiety and suicide in older adults, coordinating with county mental health and drug and alcohol programs, innovative treatment program models, starting a local behavioral health task force and more.

“The Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging (P4A) is pleased to hold the 2024 Aging and Behavioral Health Conference. P4A and its Area Agencies on Aging members have long recognized the need for improved access to mental health and substance use disorder prevention, intervention, referral, and treatment services for the older adults we serve,” said P4A Executive Director Rebecca May-Cole. “We see the need at all levels of service delivery. We believe that now is the time to prioritize mental health and substance use disorder services for older adults and build capacity that provides easier access to mental health and substance use disorder services for older adults today and in the future.”

