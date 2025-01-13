Shapiro Administration Invests Millions in New Behavioral Health Crisis Center in Harrisburg as Part of Bipartisan Work to Secure Funding for Life-Saving Behavioral Health Programs

The new center will reduce barriers to behavioral health treatment through a mobile response unit and walk-in services for people in Dauphin, Cumberland, and Perry Counties, ages 14 and up, regardless of insurance status.

Funding for the new center partially secured in multistate opioid settlements by then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro to help Pennsylvanians access substance use disorder treatment and services.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh and Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones toured and met with staff at Connections Emergency Behavioral Health Crisis Walk-in Center, a new regional mental health and substance use disorder treatment center partially funded by “Big Four” opioid settlement dollars that were a result of a multistate investigation of opioid manufacturers and distributors spearheaded by then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro that led to settlement agreements worth billions of dollars.

The Center is a partnership among Dauphin, Cumberland, and Perry Counties that is open 24/7, 365 days a year, and specializes in providing walk-in and short-term crisis stabilization and emergency treatment for adults and children in the safest and least restrictive setting.

“When someone is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, they need three things: someone to call, someone to respond, and somewhere to go. Connections Emergency Behavioral Health Crisis Walk-in Center will fill a crucial need in behavioral health care in the region by providing both a mobile response unit to be dispatched to individuals in need and a walk-in center that provides appropriate, trauma-informed care when it is needed, easing barriers to care during a crisis,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “DHS applauds county leadership for their commitment to improving the lives of their communities, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to increase access to behavioral health care services across Pennsylvania.”

The crisis walk-in center is a collaboration among Dauphin, Cumberland, and Perry County Commissioners. DHS’ Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services awarded the counties nearly $13.1 million in Community Mental Health Block Grant American Rescue Plan Act funding and $5.5 million in funding from Capital Area Behavioral Health Collaborative reinvestment funds. This investment underscores the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to strengthening the behavioral services field so Pennsylvanians can access care with greater ease when it is needed.

In addition, DDAP awarded the Dauphin County Department of Drug and Alcohol Services nearly $2 million in grant funding to establish or expand crisis stabilization services for individuals with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders (SUD), which is also being invested in the opening and operating of the walk-in center.

The county’s drug and alcohol office is the Single County Authority (SCA) for drug and alcohol services in Dauphin County. The SCA’s mission is to serve those affected with SUD by providing high quality prevention, intervention, treatment services and recovery supports in Dauphin County.

“DDAP is proud to be part of this effort to open another door for care when someone needs it most,” said DDAP Secretary Davis-Jones. “This walk-in center will not only break down barriers in the behavioral health continuum of care, but also reduce the burden on first responders, law enforcement, and emergency departments and provide timely care to individuals in need.”

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has prioritized increasing funding for behavioral health services throughout the Commonwealth. The bipartisan 2024-25 budget built on the previous year’s budget investments – the first new funding for county programs in more than a decade – by providing an additional $20 million for county mental health programs, $5 million for crisis stabilization walk-in centers, with a focus on geographic areas that may not have a center, and continues the $100 million investment in mental health funding available for K-12 schools. In addition, Governor Shapiro signed an executive order creating a Behavioral Health Council to foster collaboration among stakeholders and increase accessibility of behavioral health services across the Commonwealth.

If you need someone to talk to, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988. Services are free and confidential. Chat is also available at https://chat.988lifeline.org/.

More information on behavioral health services available in Pennsylvania can be found on DHS’ website.