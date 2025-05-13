Shapiro Administration Launches New Security Feature Allowing SNAP Users to Digitally Lock EBT Cards and Prevent Public Benefits Theft

SNAP recipients and all EBT cardholders can now lock their cards when not in use to protect against theft and skimming.

Harrisburg, PA – The Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) today launched a new security feature that allows Pennsylvanians who receive public benefits to lock their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card when not in use to prevent those benefits from being stolen.

EBT cards are used for benefits like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and other cash benefits.

“When someone’s SNAP benefits are stolen from their EBT card, that means they may not be able to feed themselves or their families that month. That is unacceptable. DHS has been working diligently with our partners in OSIG to ensure that the benefits we administer stay with the Pennsylvanians who need them. We are proud to announce this new card lock safety feature that allows you to lock your EBT card when not in use to protect your SNAP and cash benefits from skimming and theft,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “I encourage all Pennsylvanians who receive SNAP or other cash benefits to download the free, secure ConnectEBT app and take advantage of the easy-to-use locking feature today.”

DHS and OSIG are aware of recent instances of SNAP theft in Pennsylvania and nationwide, especially in incidents of card skimming, where SNAP benefits are stolen off EBT cards after they are used at a point-of-sale machine with an attached skimming device. The new card lock feature is one way individuals can protect their EBT cards while they are not in use. DHS continues to refer suspected cases of SNAP theft to OSIG to further investigate.

“OSIG is committed to protecting Pennsylvania’s public benefits programs,” said State Inspector General Michelle Henry. “The new card lock feature is one way SNAP recipients can protect their benefits against theft and continue to put food on their table. OSIG is proud to partner with DHS on the announcement of the EBT card lock feature which provides an extra layer of security for these life-sustaining benefits.”

How to Easily Lock and Unlock Your EBT Card with ConnectEBT

Pennsylvania is proud to offer a new EBT card lock safety feature now available through ConnectEBT. Locking an EBT card blocks all purchases, balance inquiries, and transactions to keep benefits secure. EBT cardholders should always lock their card when it is not in use, then simply unlock before making a purchase.

SNAP and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) recipients can lock and unlock their EBT cards using the free, and secure ConnectEBT app, available on Apple and GooglePlay app stores, or via the Connect EBT website.

Upon creating or logging into their ConnectEBT app or website user account, recipients can simply tap the Lock/Unlock Card button.

There are two options for the card lock feature:

“Lock My Card Everywhere” will prevent all types of purchases, including in store and online purchases.

“Lock My Card Outside PA” will prevent all purchases at stores outside Pennsylvania but will still allow purchases in Pennsylvania and will also allow all internet purchases.

Users should simply re-lock their card after use or use the auto re-lock feature to automatically re-lock the card 30, 60, or 90 minutes after unlocking.

WATCH a how-to video on how to use this new security feature: