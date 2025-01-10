Department of Human Services Highlights Research, Resources on Trauma-Informed Training to Improve Community Safety for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities, Autism

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) today released the latest issue of the Positive Approaches Journal, which aims to provide the most recent research for people with mental and behavioral health challenges, intellectual disabilities, autism, and other developmental disabilities to help them live an everyday life. This edition focuses on the importance of trauma-informed training so that interactions between law enforcement and individuals with autism can be de-escalated and handled safely for all involved.

“DHS works to ensure that Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism have the services and supports they need, but we also want to make sure that all Pennsylvanians have these resources,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “We know that there is no one way to approach a law enforcement interaction but it is our hope that the research in this edition of the Positive Approaches Journal can help law enforcement, as well as individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism and their families, find the resources they need to improve their everyday lives.”

In June 2024, informed by conversations with individuals with autism and their families, the Pennsylvania State Police created a card that can be carried by people with autism and presented during any encounter with law enforcement to ensure the interaction is as safe and productive as possible. PSP’s Office of Community Engagement developed the informational card, which is available on the Safety Resources page of PSP’s website. Individuals may print the card from the website and carry it in a wallet, or they can choose to save it on their phone.

“Trauma-informed training and resources like this are critical in fostering safer and more effective interactions between law enforcement and individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “When officers are aware of and prepared for the unique needs of these individuals, they can respond in ways that promote safety and reduce the risk of misunderstandings.”

The Shapiro Administration believes that every Pennsylvanian with intellectual disabilities and autism deserves to receive the supports they need to achieve an everyday life with dignity and opportunity to pursue their goals and live, work, and recreate among their families and peers. Life-changing investments in Governor Josh Shapiro’s bipartisan 2024-25 budget secured historic increases in funding for home and community-based services for Pennsylvanians with intellectual disability and autism (ID/A) as well as increases in rates for the providers responsible for essential care and support of these individuals every day.

This edition of the Positive Approaches Journal features research and articles on the following:

Data Discoveries investigates encounters between the justice system and individuals with autism and outlines how interactions can be prevented or deescalated and can result in more equitable outcomes.

How WE Can Keep Our Autistic Loved Ones Safer details trainings and provides case studies for both law enforcement and individuals with autism and their loved ones to help have safer interactions with law enforcement.

Police Department Mental Health Liaison Program details the successes of a pilot program in Lehigh County to assess the needs of individuals who engage with the police and refer them to the appropriate service providers.

Aid in PA: Resources for Emergency Preparedness demonstrates the Aid in PA website, which was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic as a source for accurate emergency information and resources for Pennsylvanians who are autistic and/or have an intellectual/developmental disability (IDD).

Pennsylvania Crisis Intervention Teams: Enhancing Police Responses to Mental Health Crises details the development of Crisis Intervention Teams (CITs) in police departments across the Commonwealth to respond appropriately to behavioral health crises.

THE POINT: Empowering Youth outlines an organization that provides an after-school community center, on-campus support and mentoring, and a program to support students in juvenile detention.

The journal is a collaboration of DHS’ Office of Developmental Programs and Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. It collects resources, observations, and advancements in mental and behavioral health in order to better serve people in their communities.

Read this edition of the Positive Approaches Journal.

